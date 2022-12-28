By Mahima Kaur

STUNNING images of a group of pink flamingos have been captured at Lake Nakuru, Kenya.

Images show the pink flamingos looking beautiful as they throng together on the lake.

A group of flamingos is called a ‘flamboyance’.

Flamingos are known to flock together on salt flats, lagoons, lakes, and swamps around the world, where they can filter-feed for shrimp, algae, and insects.

These images were captured by wildlife photographer Guarav Kalbhor (33) using a Canon 1dx Mark 2 with a Canon 600mm f4 lens.

“There were countless flamingos on the beautiful lake in Kenya,” said Gaurav.

“The lake itself appeared to be pink after a while because of the presence of thousands of these pink flamingos.

“Their delightful reflection added to the charm.

“The view of this pink plumage is spectacular and it really blows your mind.”

