Every year the postal service industry is growing. In times of ubiquitous lockdowns, this business blossomed with new colors. People are shopping more online in various stores, and the number of parcels and small packages crossing borders is increasing around the world. Along with the quantity, the quality also changes: postal services have become more convenient and technologically advanced.

For example, Deutsche Post international tracking is very popular these days. But how to take advantage of all its features?

What is a tracking code?

To track the parcel, you need a tracking number – a set of numbers and letters of the Latin alphabet which is assigned to the shipment. It allows you to track the path of the parcel from receipt at the post office to arrival at your local post office.

The code designation may be different since it is compiled according to different templates. It may vary depending on the following parameters:

type of shipment;

weight;

logistics service;

country of the recipient;

country of the sender.

For packages within the country, a 14-digit number is used. For international parcels and sending large cargoes, a 13-digit identifier was chosen – 9 numbers and 4 letters of the Latin alphabet.

Track identifiers for international parcels can be decrypted. Thus one can find out in what form and from which country your package is sent.

The first two letters indicate the type of shipment (RX for less than 2 kg, CX for less than 20 kg), and the last two indicate the country. The numbers in the middle are directly the tracking code.

For Deutsche Post, the identifier starts with D and is decrypted in the same way. Each logistics company has a different code, and its structure differs from the country’s state mail code. It can change when crossing the border or when another postal service takes over the “custodianship” of the parcel – this practice is called “re-tracking.”

How to find out the tracking number?

The tracking number of the parcel can be found on the receipt – a check that the sender receives after registration at the postal service. When ordering in an online store, this code appears on the page of the sent order, and the seller can also send it to you in private messages via SMS or email.

Track number and order number are two completely different identifiers. The first allows you to track the location of the parcel, and the second simply numbers it for the proper organization on the site and accounting for the shipped products.

How to track a parcel by track number?

Special services for tracking postal items, when providing a tracking code, will acquaint you with all the necessary data on the location of the parcel. This service is also available on the official websites of postal and logistics services. However, Deutsche Post international tracking is much more convenient to use – here you can track packages from different countries.

As you can see, despite being quite an old company, Deutsche Post is keeping up the pace and offers up-to-date solutions for its clients.





