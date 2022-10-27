Going on a cruise? Or maybe you’re just taking a ferry ride to one of the islands? No matter how you spend time on the water, it’s important to be prepared for seasickness.

Seasickness, also called motion sickness or car sickness, is a type of nausea that occurs when you are traveling on a boat or any other type of moving vehicle. It is caused by the repeated movement of the waves, which can make your stomach feel uneasy.

There are a number of ways to prevent seasickness, including:

Taking medication before you get on the boat. Wearing acupressure wristbands. Sitting in the middle of the boat. Staying out in the fresh air. Avoiding alcohol and greasy foods. CBD for vertigo.

In this article, we’ll take a look at each of these remedies as well as some things you can do if you’re already seasick. Let’s dive in.

Take medication before you get on the boat.

If you’re prone to seasickness, your best bet is to take medication before you even step foot on the boat. There are a number of different medications that can help, including:

Meclizine (Bonine)

Dramamine

Scopolamine patches

Talk to your doctor about which medication is right for you. They will be able to take into account any other medical conditions you have and any other medications you’re taking.

Remember, you need to take the medication before you enter the environment that will trigger your seasickness. So, if you’re taking a ferry ride, take the medication before you board the ferry.

Wearing acupressure wristbands.

Acupressure wristbands are available over the counter and work by applying pressure to certain points on your wrist. This pressure can help to relieve nausea. This works by stimulating the pressure points that are located on the inside of your wrist.

Sitting in the middle of the boat.

If you’re on a small boat, try to sit in the middle of it. This will help to minimize the movement of the boat and, as a result, help to reduce your nausea. It will also help you to stay balanced if the boat should hit any waves.

Staying out in the fresh air.

If you’re on a larger boat, such as a cruise ship, try to spend time outdoors in the fresh air. The fresh air will help to keep you from feeling enclosed and claustrophobic, which can make nausea worse.

Avoiding alcohol and greasy foods.

It’s best to avoid drinking alcohol and eating greasy foods when you’re on a boat. Both of these can make nausea worse.

CBD for seasickness

CBD is a natural compound found in the cannabis plant. It possesses a number of potential health benefits, including the ability to relieve nausea. CBD is available in a number of different forms, including oils, capsules, and edibles. This article contains more information.

If you’re seasick, try taking a CBD capsule an hour before you get on the boat. Alternatively, you can take CBD oil by dropping it under your tongue. If you’re feeling nauseous while on the boat, try taking a CBD gummy.

There are several diverse ways to prevent and treat seasickness. Talk to your doctor about which option is right for you. And remember, if you do start to feel sick, stay out in the fresh air and try to take small sips of water.

What to do if you’re feeling seasick

If you do start to feel seasick, there are a few things you can do to make yourself feel better, including:

Drinking clear fluids like water or ginger ale.

Doing this will help to keep you hydrated and may help to settle your stomach.

Eating bland foods like crackers or toast.

Eating bland foods will help to settle your stomach and may make you feel less nauseous.

Taking deep breaths of fresh air.

Inhaling fresh air will help to relax you and may help to ease your nausea.

Putting a cold compress on your forehead or neck.

Doing this will help to cool you down and may help to relieve some of the symptoms of seasickness.

Taking a nap.

Sometimes, the best is to close your eyes and take a nap. This will help to relax your body and may help to ease your nausea.

If you’re feeling seasick, try to do things that will help you relax. Seasickness is not dangerous and will usually go away on its own within a few hours.

Final Thoughts

Overall, there are a number of ways to prevent and treat seasickness. Talk to your doctor about which option is right for you. And remember, if you do start to feel sick, stay out in the fresh air and try to take small sips of water.