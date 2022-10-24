Have you arrived in Key West? Now what? If you have 2-3 days left in your hand to get the most out of the day trip to Key West, here’s what you need to know! Key West is the most captivating island escape at the end of Florida’s Overseas Highway.

There are several things to discover beyond Key West’s boundaries, both up the keys and offshore, while this island is a very 8-square mile. In case you’re a first-time visitor or daily enthusiastic to uncover something extraordinary, these are the top-notch day trips from Key West. Let’s get started!

Fury Water Experiences

You may consider the All Day Water Adventure day trip of Fury Water Adventure for an amazing offshore adventure adjacent to Key West. You may snorkel or take a weekend cruise ride for luxe experiences. Moreover, you will venture abroad to Fury’s 65-foot catamaran and cherish a luxurious breakfast while sailing to the reef.

A theme park is also available, where you can try an iceberg climbing wall and a water trampoline. Lastly, the day trip also includes lunch, beer & wine once you’re done with jet skiing.

Florida Keys Brewing Company

Another day trip you can enjoy the most of Key West is a top-notch beer garden at the back of the brewery. It possesses a Bavaria meets Islamorada aesthetic, which you will love. There are picnic tables where you can enjoy a glass of beer. These are the main Keys; therefore, the beer isn’t straight ahead. Mango, pineapple, and passionfruit extracts are used to season the brews.

Breakfast or Brunch at Blue Heaven

Eating breakfast or brunch at this amazing restaurant is the best recommendation you are given to enjoy the best of Key West, and it’s definitely for a good reason! Luckily, breakfast is served until 2 pm, so you can grab a nice bite of sandwich or other items if you’re running late. This place is an attractive eatery and a local hotspot. But after you arrive, claim a seat outside in their cosy open-air area.

Stroll through the Historic Seaport of Key West

This place is adjacent to the Key West mural and Cuban Coffee Queen. The historic seaport is a top-notch area to take an unwinding stroll. You will get to see attractive harbor views of the yachts and sailboats.

In addition, you can indulge in some shopping and pick up trinkets to take home as keepsakes. One of the most enticing roads to stroll on is the pedestrian, known as Lazy Way Lane. It has vivid shops, plenty of islandy trinket shops, and palm trees.

These are the top 4 things to make the most of your day trips to enjoy the finest of Key West. Other favourable options are available to enjoy your few days in Key West. Let us know in the comment section below if you’ve any questions about this day trip to Key West from Miami or anywhere in Florida.