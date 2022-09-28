Modern homes are digital homes. They are smart homes with gadgets that improve the quality of life of house dwellers. An air conditioner is one of the commonest gadgets in a modern home. Air conditioners would regulate the air inside the house, cooling the temperatures. However, these high techno devices require know-how on use and maintenance. There are commonest issues reported on air conditioners. The common issue is the failure of the air conditioner to blow cold air in the house. The air conditioner can be either new or used. However, it may fail to blow air still. In such cases, the users need to know quick facts on why this could happen. Understanding the various causes of the failure of air conditioners to blow cold air may help solve the whole issue. Solutiontales.com has unveiled quick facts on why the AC would fail to function.

Clogged filters

Air conditioners work by blowing cold air through coils and filters. The coil would absorb the heat while the filters would clean the dust and particulate in the air. However, when these coils and filters have filtered too much dust and other particles, they may get clogged and result in AC failure.

Compressor

It is the compressor that circulates the refrigerant around the system. Therefore, when it fails, the AC cannot cool the house. The compressor is kept going by the capacitor. When the capacitor is faulty, it could break down the compressor.

Dirty coils

An air conditioner comes with evaporator and condenser coils. The evaporators cool the air while the condenser cools the refrigerant itself. The AC may fail when dirt accumulates in these coils for a long time. It is essential to have a repairperson maintain the AC in recommended maintenance schedules.

Leaking ducts

Air is circulated through the home using a duct connected to the main AC unit. Therefore, the AC may not cool the house effectively when the duct leaks air.

Broken capacitator

It is the capacitor that starts the compressor. It provides an electric charge to the compressor to start. Therefore, when the capacitor is faulty, it results in low cooling function of the compressor and ultimate failure of the AC gadget. The capacitor is located at the bottom of the outside AC unit. Therefore, it may wear and tear or get corrosion. Replacing the broken capacitor with a matching spare is the only solution.

Thermostat issues

The thermostat controls the temperatures in the house and prompts the running of the AC in the house. Therefore, if the thermostat picks the wrong temperature readings, it may fail to start the conditioning when necessary or lead to overcooling of the house. However, keeping the thermostat in check is simple and entails checking the battery life and the general settings. Adjusting the thermostat readings to read properly may fix the AC issue.

Refrigerant leak

It is the refrigerant that keeps the AC functional. Therefore, check on any possible leaks of the refrigerant in the system. If it is leaking, the AC may not function as expected. To fix the leaking refrigerant, a professional AC repairer and maintenance should work on the refrigerant system to fix any leaks.

Conclusion

Air conditioners may function for long without issues if it is well maintained and cared for. Therefore, the users must ensure that it is not tampered with during the normal house cleaning process. Checking on the outside unit is essential. The capacitor and other parts are prone to corrosion which could fail the AC system. Moreover, a professional maintenance team should always work on the repairs, not everybody else.