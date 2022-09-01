With the easy access to travel products and toiletries, many of us don’t think we need to pack our own toiletries when traveling. But if you have ever had a bad experience with hotel amenities or, even worse, travelled without toiletries before, you know that having your own travel toiletries is the best way to ensure a smooth trip. So whether you are going on a business trip or vacation, here’s how to create your own checklist for packing toiletries for travel!

How to Create a Toiletry Packing List

Toiletries are an essential part of your travel kit, but they can easily get lost or misplaced if you’re not organized. You can make sure that never happens by creating a packing list and packing your toiletries in a way that makes it easy to see what’s inside. Try using one of these methods:

A checklist. Create a list with each item listed out individually, then check off items as you pack them up. This will make it easy for you to cross things off the list as they’re packed, rather than having to go back through everything after the fact and find out where something might have gotten lost.

A shelf organizer. Use dividers between compartments in your toiletry bag so that each compartment has its own purpose (e.g., one for face wash and moisturizer, etc.). This keeps everything organized and visible so that nothing gets left behind!

A hook-and-loop closure system with elastic compression straps on both sides of the bag strap handle; made from durable nylon fabric

Essential List of Travel Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Soap and shampoo

Conditioner or gel

Deodorant (or antiperspirant)

Razor and shaving cream or gel if you shave on the road. If not, leave this out!

Mascara/eye makeup remover wipes in case of an emergency meltdown where mascara is involved. (Just kidding—you’re a grown-up!)

Additional Toiletries List for Holidays and Vacations

If you’re taking a vacation or a long journey, be sure to pack the following:

Hand sanitizer and hand wipes (for those times when public restrooms don’t have soap)

A tube of sunscreen (to protect against sunburns)

Lip balm with SPF, chapstick or lip gloss (if you want to look your best)

For shorter trips like road trips, consider packing the following:

Hand sanitizer and hand wipes (in case there are no public restrooms)

Sunscreen lotion/cream/spray with SPF 30+ (to prevent sunburns as well as other skin problems like rashes and blisters)

Packing Toiletries for Travel

You’ll want to pack a combination of liquids, creams and gels in your toiletry bag. Some things don’t need to be packed in a zip lock bag— toothpaste or contact lens solution. Other items will require extra protection from any leaks; toothbrushes that come in their own packaging are perfect for this! For syringes or bottles of medication, you can use either plastic bags or empty pill bottles (available at most pharmacies) to keep your medications safe. Given the multitude of items, it’s good to have one of those hygiene bags in place to store your toiletries. If you don’t have one already, start looking for it on reliable platforms like Tote&Carry right away.

If you’re going somewhere where you’ll have access to hot water but no sink, it’s smart to take along a small bottle of hand sanitizer so that you can clean your hands before eating or drinking out at the airport food court rather than waiting until after the meal is done.

Packing your travel toiletries is an important part of traveling. You need to make sure you have everything you need, but also that it’s easy to carry so you don’t have to worry about having enough space in your luggage or backpack.