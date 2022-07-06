EXCLUSIVE

By Freya Coombes

RARE PHOTOS show the moment a baby monkey was born into the world – straight into the arms of its father.

These images show an incredible scene as the mother and father tend to the newly born baby. Taken moments after birth, this photographer captured the baby’s first moments in the world.

The gray langur monkey, also known as the hanuman monkey, are terrestrial monkey’s native to India. Extending 30 inches, their tails add an extra 40 inches. The females weigh around 24 pounds with the males nearly doubling this at 40 pounds.

Langur monkeys can leap up to 15 feet when moving in between trees and can descend 40 feet safely in one jump.

Lucky photographer Punyavir Sharma (41) was able to capture the baby’s first moments at Kanha Tiger Reserve, India.

Using a Sony Alpha 1 camera, Punyavir managed to capture this beautiful moment as the monkey parents shared in their baby’s first moments.

“We were on our regular safari and were tracking tigers in the forest. On the way, we saw a group of langurs monkeys playing on the road,” said Punyavir.

“We stopped there for some time and started observing their activities.

“I saw a couple which was very busy handling their newly born baby. I started capturing some of the most beautiful moments of love and care.

“Monkeys are a large and diverse mammal group that includes most primates, they are quite notorious and mischievous too in their behaviour.

“When it comes to photographing them then they are one of the most interesting subjects to capture because of their playful and notorious activities.

“God has made both humans and animals, both are so different but when it comes to parenthood both love and take care of their babies with the same intensity. Their behaviour becomes exactly the same.

“I was so busy capturing these moments. I enjoyed every bit of it. I can’t express the feeling.”

ENDS