Houston city in Texas is an ideal holiday destination that promises exciting and fun-filled experiences. The fourth-largest city in the United States has almost everything a tourist wants. Be it culture, exclusive attractions, dining, shopping, and fun experiences.

Houston is known to be the capital of space exploration and has many beautiful green spaces, inspiring museums, and a bayou that runs throughout the city. If that does not sound enough, you can adjust your vacation dates to participate in a sports game, Livestock Show, and Rodeo.

Here are the places to visit on your trip to Houston.

Space Center Houston

Space Center Houston is a must-visit tourist spot in Houston. It is the official visitor center of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. It is a vast complex where you can walk inside a replica of America’s first space station and touch a rock from the moon.

You can take an open-air tram tour from the visitor center to Johnson Space Center. It will take you to Rocket Park, where you can witness actual rockets on display.

Buffalo Bayou Park

One of the most beautiful parks to visit in Houston is the Buffalo Bayou Park, a vast 160-acre green space running throughout the city. The park’s centerpiece is the slow-moving waters of Buffalo Bayou. You can rent a canoe, a stand-up paddleboard, or a kayak and enjoy along the bayou.

Rentals and guided cycling tours are available around the park. A unique site to visit in Buffalo Bayou Park is the Cistern, an old underground reservoir for drinking water from 1926. The site now hosts changing art installations where you can go on a short tour.

Other famous parks in Houston include Smither Park, Levy Park, and Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

Museum District

The Museum District contains 19 excellent museums showcasing the city’s most significant cultural heritage. Eleven of these are state-owned and free to people. The renowned ones are the Museum of Fine Arts, the Children’s Museum of Houston, the Holocaust Museum, and the Houston Museum of Natural Museum. Most of the museums lie close to each other where you can reach by walking.

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo is one of the famous attractions in Hermann Park on 55 acres of land. The zoo has more than 6000 indigenous animals. It also has an education center and a children’s zoo. You can do various activities in the zoo, including feeding giraffes, watching sea lions playing around, and marine life in the aquarium.

The other attractions in Hermann Park are the Miller Outdoor Theater, McGovern Centennial Garden, and a Japanese garden. Taking a paddleboat ride on McGovern Lake or a stroll along the park is also fun.

Vintage stores

Don’t you want to take gifts for your loved ones from Houston? The best place for vintage clothing, gifts, old collectibles, and retro décor is Houston’s vintage stores, 19th Street in the Heights.

The area has shops that sell everything from casual clothing to evening gowns, footwear, jewelry, household items, and unique items. It offers a one-of-a-kind unique shopping experience.

Street Art

Houston’s Street Art has installations by some top names throughout the US and world, including COPE2 and Gonzo247. The colorful paintings decorate the establishments’ walls in multiple locations throughout Houston. The artworks grace the walls of one- and two-story buildings at St. Emanuel and Chartres Street.

Galveston

Visit Galveston to stay a day at beautiful beaches one hour away from Houston. It has miles of the endless beach and shallow water that stretch along the ocean. Head out to Galveston to soak up the sun, enjoy great food at a seaside restaurant, and roam around the historic downtown.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

If you visit Houston in February or March, you should not miss the 19-day Houston’s biggest annual event. You can do multiple activities in the Livestock Show and Rodeo with your family. You can take carnival rides, play games, enjoy various delicacies, and have enough entertainment all through the day.

You can witness the cowboys showing off their skills in multiple areas at the rodeo events. Enjoy the music or stage shows by some of the biggest names in the evening.

Conclusion

That is not all! There are various other spots you can visit in Houston if you are here for an extended vacation. The city offers a complete package holiday package for your family. Do not miss seeing the above places on your trip to Houston. Happy vacations!