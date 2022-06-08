When planning a trip, choosing a place to stay is one of the most important decisions. A good hotel can help make your vacation memorable, while a bad one can ruin the entire experience. Gatlinburg cabins and condos, in particular, are known for offering luxurious accommodations at affordable rates.

To ensure that you choose the best lodging for your needs, do a little research ahead of time. This gorgeous location has dozens of fantastic options, so finding the right place is easy if you know what to look for. Gatlinburg has lodgings to fit any budget and preference, from basic motels to five-star resorts.

A Cabin or a Condo: Which One Should You Go For?

Condo rentals are a popular option among visitors to Gatlinburg. These properties typically have larger floor plans and bathrooms than standard hotel rooms. They also boast beautiful views of the city, mountains, and surrounding forest. Condos often come with full kitchens, so you won’t have to worry about eating out all the time. On top of that, most condos allow pets so that you can bring Fido along for the trip without any trouble.

However, if you want to save money on your vacation, renting a cabin may be perfect. While cabins are more affordable than most other types of lodging, you still get plenty of bang for your buck. Cabins offer many of the same amenities as hotels, including kitchens and living rooms, so you won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything. Most cabins feature woodsy interiors, giving guests a rustic experience. Additionally, cabins are usually pet-friendly, which allows you to bring your furry friend along for the ride. Large cabins in Gatlinburg are especially convenient for families, providing room for six people.

Gatlinburg Cabins: Your Guide to Choosing the Right One

There are a variety of great Gatlinburg cabins to choose from, so you shouldn’t have any problem finding a suitable option.

Let’s look at all the different factors to consider when booking a cabin in Gatlinburg.

1. Location

Location is a crucial factor to consider when choosing a cabin. Ideally, you want to pick a property close to town and attractions, but not too close. Otherwise, you risk falling asleep to loud noises and being woken up by early morning traffic. Most cabins are located in the Smoky Mountains, a small mountain range on the eastern side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The mountains provide a scenic backdrop, and the roads are easily accessible. Some cabins are situated near national forests, parks, and lakes, though, so keep that in mind.

2. Size

The size of your cabin will largely depend on how many people you’re traveling with. If you plan on staying with just a few family members or friends, you might be able to get away with a smaller cabin. However, if you have children and want to stay in a spacious property with enough space for everyone, you should look into larger options. Don’t forget to check the occupancy limits as well. Some cabins only allow one or two people per bedroom, so you’ll need to select a property carefully if you want to avoid overcrowding.

3. Amenities

Cabins in Gatlinburg come equipped with many amenities, depending on which accommodation you choose. Some properties offer free Wi-Fi, flat screens, and fireplaces. Others have private hot tubs, game rooms, and more. If you’re looking for a homey and relaxing experience, opt for a cabin with a fireplace and a kitchen. On the other hand, if you want to socialize and mingle with fellow travelers, choose a property with a pool table and darts.

4. Cost

No matter which cabin you choose, you’ll pay a slightly higher rate compared to the cost of renting a hotel room. When booking your Gatlinburg cabin rental, compare prices against standard hotel rooms. You’ll likely find that a cabin offers better value for your money. Many cabins include amenities that you wouldn’t normally expect from a hotel.

5. Layout

Ideally, you want to pick a cabin that provides an excellent layout. Cabins with multiple bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms are ideal. You don’t have to spend time sleeping on the couch or sharing a bathroom with your kids. The cabin layout can also impact the amount of privacy you’ll enjoy. For example, some cabins are located close, making it difficult to avoid hearing your neighbors. If this is a major concern for you, look for cabins far apart from their neighbors.

6. Cleanliness

You should always inspect your prospective cabin before signing the lease. Make sure everything looks clean and tidy. Also, ensure that there aren’t any signs of damage or wear and tear. The last thing you want is to arrive at your cabin only to discover that the previous tenant left it in poor shape. Cleanliness doesn’t only refer to the interior of the cabin, either. Check the exterior for dirt and debris as well.

7. Parking

If you’re planning on bringing several cars with you, confirm whether the cabin has adequate parking facilities. Some cabins come with designated parking spaces, while others require you to park your vehicle on the street. Furthermore, some cabins have long driveways, making it difficult for large vehicles to maneuver. If you own a pickup truck or SUV, you’ll probably struggle to fit it inside the cabin.

8. Seasonal Availability

Most cabins become available during the summer months when vacationers flock to Gatlinburg. If you’d like to save some money and visit off-season, you should book your cabin well in advance. That said, wintertime is a great time to visit Gatlinburg. There are fewer crowds, no lines at the attractions, and lower lodging rates.

9. View

Depending on where your cabin is located, you might be able to enjoy a great view. If you stay close to the downtown area, you’ll probably have a clear view of the downtown skyline and mountains. On the other hand, a further away from the town cabin might provide a less impressive view. If you want a stunning panorama of the mountains, look for cabins located far away from the downtown area.

10. Accessibility

Finally, consider accessibility when choosing a cabin. For instance, you may be able to walk to the attractions if you stay near town. Alternatively, you may need to drive or use public transportation to reach the main areas of interest. If you’re visiting Gatlinburg for the first time, ask for recommendations from locals. They’ll help you decide where to go and what to do!

Final Words

Finding the best cabin is all about knowing what you want and finding a property that offers it. Take your time and read the reviews before you make a decision. You’ll quickly find a cabin that matches your expectations and needs!