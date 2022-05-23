EXCLUSIVE

International Moutain Photo Contest 2022

By Freya Coombes

THE WINNERS of the 8th International Photography Contest on Mountain Activity have been announced.

First place received €1,400 (£1,184) and an exclusive and unique trophy, created by artist Inigo Aristegui. The runner-up also receives a generous €700 (£592), with the third-place winner being awarded €300 (£254).

The award, held in San Sebastian, Spain, on May 28th revealed the incredible photos that were entered into this year’s competition.

One photograph by Jordan Scattum titled “Blink and You’ll Miss It” features an incredible shot of a skier forming a feather-like shape as they moved down the untracked face of Jackson Peak.

First prize was awarded to Yhabril Moro from Biscay for a spectacular sunset acting as a backdrop for a ski jump.

As well as his triumphant victory, Yhabril received the FIFAD 2023 Poster Prize for another of his entries, “Moondreamers”.

The goal of the contest is to promote mountain activity through photography, as well as promoting authors.

The contest recognises creativity, aesthetics and commends the value of the activity undertaken in the images.

This event is run in collaboration with the BBK Mendi Film Bilbao and the Festival International du Film Alpin des Diablerets (FIFAD).

“This has gathered, as in previous editions, the best photographers of this specialty, professionals and amateurs from all around the world,” said the organisers.

“The remaining seventeen photographs will obtain their Honorable Mentions, which in addition to the ski and climbing, other mountain activities are represented as well such as trekking, MTB, mountain races, bouldering or extreme kayaking.”

Those who received honourable mentions were also given a diploma celebrating their achievement.

Yhabril won second prize for this award back in 2016. The photograph, titled “Young Gun”, shows a snow trail following the skier on their incredible jump.

“For the composition, I took into account the position of the rider, the sun and the snow trail, and I shot with an off-camera flash to rise a little bit the shadows and blacks of the rider who was dressed very dark,” said Yhabril.

Paul Zizka, the winner of the award in 2018, was chosen as the runner-yp with his photo “Fenetre Hievernale”, captured in the Jasper National Park in Canada. Grabbing second place, Paul’s shot occurred whilst exploring ice caves.

“The view out of a small, hoar-frost-rimmed window made for great framing possibilities. I felt it conveyed the magic of winter in the Canadian Rockies,” said Paul.

The third and final prize went to Jose Allende for a different approach, taken in the Wai Rum Desert in Jordan. Titled “Burning Desert”, the ultimate shot displays two climbers can be seen behind plooms of sand.

Another photo, by Christian Core, shows an incredible shot of Elena Poli climbing the incredible arch in Grotta dell’Edera, Italy.

This event was organised by the CVCE Mountaineering Club of San Sebastian (Spain), Club Vasco de Camping Elkartea. Club Vasco is a non-profit organisation and is entirely run by volunteers.

ENDS