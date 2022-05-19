By Chloe Shakesby

**EXCLUSIVE**

THIS WOMAN has shared how she went from being a headteacher to becoming a financial DOMINATRIX earning €100k a year.

‘Loser Life Coach’ Lana Michaels moved from the UK to Murcia, Spain three years ago to teach – but when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she started to look elsewhere to earn money.

Before finding life coaching, Lana was earning €25k (£21k) a year as a headteacher, and says she is now on track to earn €100k (£84.18k) this year.

“I have paid out $15,000 (£12k) for cosmetic breast and butt surgery in the last two years and I workout a lot and eat healthy because I want to be a good example for my fans,” said Lana.

“I have 5,000 followers on Fansly and usually around 100-200 clients will be subbed to my basic membership at anytime on my page, who receive all my daily content and daily tasks, but I have a limit of ten subscribers for the more personalised experience which includes extras such as personalised tasks, attention, text, video and voice chatting and before and after photos.

“Everything is kept confidential. I also sell individual videos to free followers. My minimum joining fee is $100 (£80) and for my premium it starts at $400 (£322). I aim to earn one-hundred thousand this year in euros.

“I love the freedom of this job, the creativity and chance to be different everyday.”

After trying a few different types of videos, Lana found her niche of life coaching and financial domination, wherein she receives money from her subscribers and in return helps them to improve their lives.

“I found this niche by demand,” said Lana.

“I started to receive random tips for absolutely nothing and this only accelerated as I grew.

“I would receive messages saying that they sent it because I am a goddess and they are worthless losers.

“Some asked me to be mean to them or for certain things in return but it was always simple things like a couple of photos or a voice/video call tipping much more than I would usually charge.

“I began researching the niche and I started to understand it more and more. I joined self help groups for recovering finsubs (what they call the person who is being financially dominated).

“I asked many questions about how it made them feel to keep sending money over and over until they regretted it.

“I found that they often lacked self esteem, were virgins, had humiliation kinks, had controlling parents, gambling, drink or drug addictions and many more things.

“I questioned how I felt about the way some financial dominatrix were affecting their clients’ lives.

“Many men would say they felt very sexual, liberated, and excited highs whilst sending money, especially if the girls shared photos of what they were spending the cash on and they saw they had made them happy.

“But afterwards, they said that they felt extremely depressed after what they call being ‘wallet drained’ or ‘financially destroyed’ and some even claimed suicidal thoughts.

“I began to change the way I approached findom and after researching for a while, I decided to start what I named ‘Loser Club’.

“I chose this name because the fans very often call themselves names such as loser or ‘paypig.’

“I decided that the male sex drive was a huge part of the addiction, the lack of being able to have social connections with women was one main factor.

“I also was very interested in one study that found that men who work out in gyms with women present, had higher testosterone levels which led to higher performance.

“From here I decided that if these men lack willpower of their own, then I could use their sexual urges to help them make some changes and also satisfy their sexual needs and fetishes all in one with my content.

“This approach starts very slowly and builds over time at a pace that the subscriber can handle.

“At first I only took on one client who we agreed on a limit of $400 which was around half of what he would usually send out during a month to various different girls.

“For his money he agreed to allow me to take control over some aspects of his life.

“This included physical training advice, advice on improving his appearance, practising social interaction on video and voice call, listening to his problems, helping to re-sensitize the brain from porn overstimulation, sex education, correction of bad habits, orgasm control and denial to train to last longer in sex, dating coaching to name a few.

“The training is all given in a form of sexual role play where the balance between sexual play and gradual change has to be in the correct balance to make every day exciting.

“The subscriber often is spoken down to or called rude names as that is a big part of the fetish however when they make positive change they receive praise.

“The subscriber receives new daily tasks and has to send back video evidence for sexual content rewards or attention. The ‘loser’ has to call me Mistress Lana.

“Most of my clients make real improvements over time in many aspects of their lives for example holding down their jobs better, physical appearance, meeting the love of their life, overcoming addictions and some have even claimed to have cut down or given up antidepressants altogether.

“Occasionally some of my clients relapse back into regular findom, random destructive tipping, getting scammed or feeling bad again and ending up returning to me, in an even more submissive way than before.”

Lana says that responses to her profession have been positive, with more romantic interest and some followers even saying that they are in love with her.

“I get a lot more interest because now I have a lot of spare money to look after myself, my image and my body,” she said.

“I only get positive comments but most of my followers are into the niche so that’s expected.

“Some clients say they love me and would come to live with me as my personal slave if they could.”

Find out more about Lana’s work on her Instagram, @loserlifecoach, or her website, https://fans.ly/r/loserclub.

For more information, see www.mediadrumworld.com.

ENDS