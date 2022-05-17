By Abigail Marlow

**EXCLUSIVE**

The winners have been announced for the Global Photo Awards 2022 with six lucky winners getting their hands on their cut of $10,000 in prize money.

The competition recognises exceptional photographic talent and rewards the top entries within its two main categories – people and nature.

Clinching the top spot in the people category is Myanmar photographer Zay Yar Lin’s ‘Mangrove Fisherman’.

Whilst Spanish photographer Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz’s stunning macro shot entitled ‘Damselfly’ has taken first place in the nature category.

The category winners each receive a generous $3,500. The runners-up are set to receive $1000 and those taking third place will get their hands on a respectable $500.

Spanish photographers fared particularly well in this year’s competition with Samuel de Román’s ‘Art Madrid’ being chosen as the runner-up in the people category.

The nature category’s runner-up is an equally strong entry from Greek photographer Panos Laskarakis. Entitled ‘Glorious Hunting’, this image shows the eye of a male lion peering through the carcass of a buffalo.

Creativity is at the heart of the Global Photo Awards and entrants were actively encouraged to be ambitious and enter each of the competition’s categories.

Embracing this creative approach was Hungarian photographer Istvan Kerekes. His image ‘Alexandru’ took the third and final spot in the people category.

The final photographer gaining a place on the prestigious winners’ list is Sankar Sridhar with their ethereal shot ‘Pillar of Rain’.

Images from the Global Photo Awards will be showcased in a catalogue which will be available two weeks after the winners have been announced.

“We would like to thank all the photographers for their inspiring photos and stories submitted,” said the award organisers.

“At Global Photo Awards, our purpose is to create a platform where everyone that takes pride in creative photography can submit their photos with the opportunity to receive recognition for their work.

“We strive to award and create exposure for the best photos from around the globe, and we invite everyone to upload photos in our two categories: People and Nature.

“Each year we envision holding exhibitions for the finalist’s photographs in cities around the globe to show off and celebrate the high level of talent our awards attract.”

