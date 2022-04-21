Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum was one of the highlights of 2021 for lovers of all things to do with celebrities, but the ceremony and reception were just the “icing on the cake.” The magic actually began way before the couple’s ‘big day’, when Carter proposed to his beloved on a white sand beach on a private island. The couple had rented the island to celebrate Paris’ birthday, and her closest family were nearby to congratulate the new fiancées. A dream location is a great way to put your loved one in a romantic mood, and to let them know that you have gone all-out to make the moment special . Below are just three seaside destinations that are trending in the world of engagements and weddings.

The Greek Islands

If blue is your loved one’s favorite color and nothing inspires them like sea views, then a romantic Greek island like Mykonos , Santorini, or Corfu is an ideal setting for one of the most important days in your life as a couple. There are many ways to island-hop—including private yacht charters, ferries, tour boats, or planes. To make the sea a vital part of your proposal, when choosing your engagement ring , remember to include ‘something blue’. These days, many couples are opting for colorful gemstones as their central ring or as part of three-stone designs. When it comes to blue stones, sapphire or rich blue tanzanite are your best bet.

The Amalfi Coast

Imagine renting a private yacht charter and visiting a host of beautiful towns and villages such as Amalfi, Capri, Praiano, Furore, Positano, and Sorrento. Vertiginous cliffs, colorful villages, lush greenery, and a dramatic coastline make for a uniquely romantic voyage that you can also undertake on land. There are so many beautiful spots to pop the question, including Villa Astor in Sorrento (which overlooks Mount Vesuvius), The Path of Love (in Furore), and the beach at Positano.

Colorful Croatia

Croatia is another magnificent location that is best explored via boat. Some of its most scenic spots include the island of Vis, with its secret beaches and stunning Blue Grotto. The latter is a waterlogged sea cave in the Bay of Ball. For a truly unique proposal, visit the Grotto on a sunny day between midday and 2 pm. During these magical hours, the sunlight illuminates the interior of the cave, and it takes on a magical azure glow. Additional must-see places in Croatia include Stomorska, Hvar, Sipanska Luka, and Korcula. Croatia is actually home to over 1,000 little islands, so you have so many scenic spots to choose from. It also has a bevy of Instagrammable waterfalls, including those at the Plitvice Lakes National Park. Skradinski Buk, and Veliki Slap.

If you want to wow your beloved and surprise them in a beautiful spot, you can’t go wrong by proposing to them by the sea. Three trending destinations are the Greek isles, the Amalfi Coast, and Croatia. Charter a yacht, take the ferry, or fly, taking in the majesty of the many land and seascapes that surround you.