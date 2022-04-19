What to do at Istanbul Airport? When you’ve decided on a stopover at New Istanbul Airport (IST), you’ll undoubtedly be considering what to do with your time other from sleeping in your seats. IST, the largest of the two main Istanbul airports, is a lively airport with a vast airport layout that may impress even the most seasoned passengers. There are numerous on-website airport facilities perfect for layover passengers, even during the period of your layover and the terminal you are stuck in. There may be a kid’s Playground placed on the air aspect of departures for passengers and families with kids.

Here you can find a listing of factors to do at Istanbul Airport (IST) that will help you plan your stay.

Things to do at the Istanbul Airport

Enjoy a Meal

New Istanbul Airport has a variety of great bakeries, patisseries, cafes, bars, eating places, well-known espresso chains, fast meals eating places, and grab-and-cross buffets, which may serve numerous tastes to the passengers.

You could, without difficulty, locate amazing for your flavor within the lots of cafes and restaurants placed at the worldwide Terminal Airside, home Terminal –Air-side, and Land-side. Like many exceptional ones, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Popeye, and Starbucks, Burger King may be best what you’re searching for.

Make shopping

You can find many shops to browse at the new Istanbul Airport (IST). You can even discover a bargain or Duty-free place consisting of nine sections housing one-of-a-kind standards, including style garden, family Palace, excessive Lux Hills, style seaside. Each section welcomes passengers with idea-associated selective brands. The responsibility-free stores provide decent discounts on many brands, mainly scent, and perfumes.

You could also find lots of fancy local and worldwide fashion brand stores to browse, offering accessories, jewelry and watches, kids put on and toys, domestic textile, electronics, etc.

Visit Airport Art Galleries

There are two exhibition areas at the Istanbul Airport (IST), situated at the air-side of the marital Terminal, Departure’s ground. You could walk around the galleries and enjoy the art you may spot.

Ara Guler / Istanbul Exhibition: The photograph exhibition of Ara Güler, the enduring Turkish photographer and commentator who lately died.

The Victory Monument Exhibition: The picture exhibition shows the forty-two-month production tale of the recent Istanbul Airport.

Relax in a lounge

Airport lounges can be the high-quality manner to spend your layover by paying a flat charge and getting unlimited food, drinks, and WiFi internet, all in very relaxing surroundings. There are presently three lounges at the airport: the IGA lounge, the Turkish airways commercial enterprise lounge, the Turkish Miles & Smiles front room, and the Turkish airways home lounge.

Go Sightseeing in Istanbul

If you’ve got quite a few times along with your next flights, you can exit the brand-new Istanbul Airport (IST) and make a sightseeing visit to the Istanbul town center. But it takes approximately 1,5-2 hours to attain the metropolis middle, so we best advise leaving the airport if you’ve got a layover of at least 10–12 hours between flights.

Also, make sure to go away sufficient time to return to the airport, select up your luggage, and procedure via safety before your next flight. For more information visit the site https://istanbul-airporthotel.com/.