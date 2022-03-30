Your very first solo trip is an experience that’s both exciting, as well as nerve-wracking in nature. It’s something you’re probably looking forward to, but don’t know how to go about it when the opportunity comes.

To help you through this, here are 7 tips to make your first solo trip worthwhile.

#1 Planning the trip

Planning is the most important part of your trip. Proper planning will lead to an enjoyable trip, while a poorly planned one will only make you feel bad. While planning, be sure to consider these points –

Budget : Deciding on a budget is very important. Based on your budget, you can carry on with the rest of your planning.

Duration of the trip : Know the date of your departure to, and from your destination. You’ll need this information to plan your accommodation and tickets.

Mode of transportation : This is basically choosing between bus, train, car or plane as your primary mode of transport. You should also keep tabs on the transportation available to you once you’ve arrived at your destination.

Accommodation : This is completely up to you and your budget. The pricing will vary from place to place, and so will the service. Piece of advice – don’t keep high expectations from your hotel no matter how well-rated it is.

#2 Knowing your destination

Prior to the trip, do a thorough study on the place you plan on visiting and its residents. Try to understand their culture, mannerisms, things they like and don’t like, what’s considered normal over there and what’s not, how’s the weather over there, and so on.

You should also check what language/s they speak. If it’s a country where most of the people don’t understand the English language (for instance, Japan), you’re sure to face difficulties while communicating. In such cases, you can either learn important words and phrases, get an automatic translator app or device, or hire an interpreter upon your arrival.

#3 Keeping an eye on the weather

Bad weather can take a huge toll on your trip. Such conditions can ruin weeks of planning. Don’t let the weather surprise you. Before you start your trip, be sure to check the local weather forecast. That way, if you notice any anomaly, you’ll be able to reschedule certain parts of your original plan. You can visit Tomorrow’s weather website or smartphone app to check the details.

#4 Things you should be taking along

Pack only what you need, and if you plan on moving a lot, try to fit everything in a single bag or suitcase. Prioritize your essentials first including your medicine, phone charger, etc. Before leaving the house, double-check whether you’ve taken your passport or not.

As you’re traveling solo, you’ll have no one to take care of you on the trip. So be sure to pack all the things you’re going to need.

#5 Eating and drinking

Traveling will introduce you to new varieties of dishes and drinks, some of which you’ve probably never heard of. Don’t be afraid to try out some of those new dishes, but don’t force yourself either. You should also consider asking the restaurant to describe the dish and its ingredients for you in case its name doesn’t clear things up.

It’s also possible that you won’t fancy any of their dishes at all. In such cases, you could look for restaurants or snack packets that you’re familiar with. International food chains like KFC, Domino’s Pizza, etc. have branches all over the world. If you’re lucky enough, one of those branches might be someplace near you.

#6 Making new friends

A solo trip doesn’t have to be a lonely one. Even if you’re traveling alone, you can still spend time and enjoy with some of the other fellow tourists. Traveling solo has its perks, and one of them is getting the opportunity to meet new people and make new connections. You don’t necessarily have to befriend them or anything. Just act normal and socialize.

#7 Staying safe and healthy

Safety is of utmost priority when you’re traveling. It’s something that can’t be looked over. No matter where you’re going, keep a note of the closest police station or law enforcement authority office near you and their contact information.

If you’re in a serious problem abroad, get in touch with your country’s embassy right away. You should also know what’s the number for emergency services over there.

Also, given the on-going situation with the pandemic, you should follow local COVID restrictions and always wear a mask when going outside your room.