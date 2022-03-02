Are you suffering from chronic pain or having stress and sleepless nights? If yes, the Red Vein Kratom may help you fight those tough times. The red kratom is among the most potent variants of Kratom, and has magical effects on users’ physical and mental health. Kratom is a natural species growing in the Southeast Asian region, from where it is shipped to everywhere on the planet, you can easily buy kratom online. While the native population has been using its products for ages, it has recently gained popularity among western users. The tree has three distinguished variants based on their vein color. The vein color also tells about the maturity of the leaves, in which the green-colored leaves are the least mature, while the red-colored are the most.

Red Vein Kratom

Like any other Kratom species, the red vein also grows primarily in the Southeast Asian region around the islands of Borneo, Bali, Sumatra, and other nearby regions where the climate is optimum.

The Red Vein is harvested at the height of the maturity of the Kratom plant. Once harvested, the leaves are dried in direct sunlight or UV rays. Once dried, the leaves are crushed into powder.

Effects Of Kratom In Pain Medication

Though experts don’t believe in its medicinal efficiency, it has many therapeutic and recreational uses. Most people see it as a substitute for opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone. Moreover, many people also use it in conditions like arthritis and fibromyalgia. However, it is among the most sought-after products for pain management in herbal medicine.

According to an online survey of 2014, most people in the United States use it to treat pain and help out with stress. Apart from being an effective alternative to opioids, it may also be more effective than morphine. The study published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry suggests that it may not slow down breathing like other pain-medicating drugs. In this way, the Red Vein may also protect patients from respiratory depression. Respiratory depression is one of the leading causes of death in opioid overdose.

Interestingly, in a recent case study published on Frontiers in Psychiatry, experts say that Kratom power helps alleviate Covid 19 pain. According to the researchers, the product improved body aches by 80% and muscular pain by 90%, much better than paracetamol or acetaminophen.

Some anecdotal reports also suggest the effectiveness of Kratom in chemo-induced pain in cancer patients due to one of its active alkaloids, mitragynine. Experts believe mitragynine may reduce the neuropathic pain caused due to chemotherapy.

How Red Vein Kratom Works In Pain Medication?

The Red Vein Kratom has many alkaloids, including mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, responsible for giving out the effects of Red Vein Kratom. These alkaloids bind with the opioid receptors of the brain, such as mu, kappa, and delta, and provide relief from pain. While the 7-hydroxymitragynine is a more powerful alkaloid, it is present in less quantity than the mitragynine. It is believed that the alkaloid 7-hydroxymitragynine is about 13 times more potent than morphine and 46 times more potent than its cousin alkaloid, mitragynine.

Apart from binding with the above-mentioned opioid receptors, alkaloids of Red Vein also block some of the neurogenic pathways. By doing so, this variant of Kratom effectively blocks the pain sensation, thus alleviating pain. Moreover, the Kratom leaves also have stimulating properties when taken in small quantities. Furthermore, it also doesn’t cause any physical or physiological withdrawal effects.

Kratom products are no less than a miracle drug for arthritis and similar conditions. Many users have reported getting pain relief in autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Apart from giving relief from pain, the Red Vein strain also helps with the underlying stress caused due to inability to move freely.

By soothing pain, the Red Vein strain also helps in reducing inflammation around the pain-affected area. It’s important to note that both pain and inflammation are interconnected. The Red Vein strain also lowers down the other by acting on one.

How Much Kratom Do You Need To Manage Your Pain Effectively?

There aren’t any clear dosage guidelines available for the Red Vein strain. However, experts believe in starting with a low dosage and increasing it gradually.

For instance, the subject in the case study of Kratom’s effect in alleviating covid pain has used 2.5 grams three times a day for three days. Please note that there is no universal dose for this drug. The dosage depends on users’ physiology, age, weight, purity of strain, and many more factors. However, it’s wise to avoid increasing the dose by more than 0.5 grams as sometimes the effects may take a little time. 4-5 grams would be enough for regular users looking for pain relief for 5-6 hours. In some cases, it may provide relief from pain all day long.

Side Effects Of Red Vein Kratom

While the Red Vein strain is a herbal product and doesn’t possess any lethal risk to the users, consuming it more than 10 grams per day might cause excessive sedation, including other side effects. So, keep your dosage in check and refrain from depending on it.

Some of the most common side effects of it include:

● Rapid heartbeat

● Constipation

● Nausea

● Itching

● Sweating

● Dry mouth

● Drowsiness

Conclusion:

The Red Vein Kratom may help with most types of pain, all the available anecdotal and clinical evidence points in this direction. However, the condition is that it must be pure. This article served its purpose as a red vein kratom strain guide. Due to its recent popularity, the western market is flooded with its products. However, not all products are pure. Moreover, the whole Kratom market is unregulated. Neither the DEA nor the FDA has charted the laws regarding the use of Kratom. So, make sure to buy its products from reputed manufacturers.