68 percent of consumers believe a store’s signage reflects the quality of its products or services.

Business posters must be printed and designed correctly to leave a lasting impact. It’s easy to get caught up in the enthusiasm of promoting your business. You can quickly lose sight of the bigger picture and end up making common poster design mistakes.

All the minor details are critical in producing high-quality signage. Here are the six common mistakes to avoid when designing a poster for your business.

1) Typos, Misspellings, And Incorrect Information

Typos, misspellings, and erroneous information on signs turn off potential customers. These errors might give the impression that you are careless or aren’t detail-oriented about your business. Your company may also lose money from printing the wrong phone number or address on the poster.

Counter-check the information you want to print to ensure no mistakes.

2) Poor Design

Most businesses are guilty of poor poster design. A poorly designed poster could be detrimental to your business. Keep your message brief and to the point. The images should be relevant and appealing.

If feasible, incorporate a clear call to action like ‘sign up’ or ‘try’.

3) Improper Contrasts

You must select the appropriate poster colors and fonts for your signs to stand out. Visible signage requires contrast between the background color and the font color. Ensure you also pick the best material for the project.

Use materials that are both appealing and recyclable.

4) Including Too Much Information

Your poster design should be attention-grabbing and to the point. Too much information is a turn-off to the customers.

Leave out any information that isn’t absolutely necessary. Consult your printing company or designer for better poster design ideas.

5) Too Small or Too Large Print

Be keen to check on the size of the logo, images, and text on posters. Don’t make it too little if you want your clients to notice the message from far. Your logo or images should not be overly large.

They may overpower the poster; hence your customers may miss the relevant information.

6) Poor Quality Images

Surprisingly, eight out of 10 American consumers enter a store they have never visited before based solely on its signage.

Having low-quality images on your poster create a slew of negative perceptions. It looks terrible, meaning that people will overlook your sign and, as a result, your message. Ensure the images used convert nicely to your flyer and serve to promote and not distract.

Boost Business Leads By Avoiding Common Poster Design Mistakes

Most of us will have to design a poster at any point in life. A poster design for your business should convey the intended information professionally. Before displaying a sign, double-check to avoid common poster design mistakes.

Otherwise, your marketing efforts are unlikely to be profitable. If you’ve enjoyed reading this article, be sure to check out our other blogs for more great content on Travel and Art.