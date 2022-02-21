There are a lot of high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree. Many of the best and highest-paying jobs don’t even require a high school diploma. If you’re looking for a good job that will pay you well, but you don’t have a college degree, then look at this list.

We’ve compiled ten high-paying jobs that you can do without any formal education. So if you’re feeling stuck and don’t know what to do with your life, maybe one of these jobs is right for you.

Truck Driver

One of the best high-paying jobs without a college degree is a truck driver. Truck drivers can make around $40,000 per year, and the job is in high demand. Plus, there are plenty of routes to choose from, so you can find one that fits your lifestyle.

Tour Guide

A tour guide is designated to take you around places and provide information about the place.

A tour guide is one of the easy high paying jobs that doesn’t require you to have a college degree. This job has good pay, but it also has some drawbacks, such as not having any benefits like paid vacation time or health insurance coverage. If you like to travel, know history, and meet new people, becoming a tour guide might be the right job.

Air Traffic Controller

An air traffic controller is responsible for coordinating aircraft movement at airports or in flight. They ensure that planes don’t collide by directing them to take off, land, or circle overhead while maintaining safe distances from one another.

The job requires strong communication skills since they must communicate effectively with pilots who speak different languages and understand their needs quickly when there are emergencies onboard any given plane.

Firefighter/Paramedic

A firefighter/paramedic will respond to fires and medical calls such as heart attacks, strokes, falls from heights, etc. Training for this type of job will be done through the fire service, and most of the work is done on a rotational basis. Paramedics can earn up to $50 an hour, whereas firefighters typically make about $40,000 a year.

Police Officer

A police officer’s job is to protect people and their property from criminal activity and enforce the law. Police officers have different roles such as traffic control, responding to emergency calls, conducting investigations, etc. A high school diploma or equivalent is usually required for this type of job.

Claim Adjuster

To be a claims adjuster, you would work with customers who have claimed an insurance company. Your job is to assess the claim’s validity and then negotiate a settlement between the claimant and the insurance company. No specific degree is required for this job, but most employers prefer candidates with post-secondary education.

Personal Shopper

A personal shopper helps busy people find and buy the clothes, accessories, or cosmetics they need. This type of job usually requires a high school diploma or equivalent. Personal shoppers typically make around $25,000 per year. In this modern world of online shopping, this type of job is becoming more and more popular.

Freelance Writer

A freelance writer writes articles, blog posts, or other content for a living. They are usually self-employed and can work from anywhere they please. There is no specific degree required to become a freelance writer, but most freelancers have some form of post-secondary education. Freelance writers typically make around $50 per hour.

Sales and Marketing Executive

A sales and marketing executive is responsible for developing and executing their company’s sales and marketing plan. They work with the team to achieve set targets and objectives. Sales and marketing managers typically make around $75,000 per year.

Food Critic

A food critic’s job is to review restaurants, write about food trends, etc. This type of writing requires a lot of creativity and knowledge about different foods. There is no specific degree required to be a food critic, but most critics have post-secondary education in journalism or culinary arts. Food critics typically make around $50 per hour.

There are a lot of different jobs that don’t require a college degree. The job market is getting more competitive, and people need to make themselves stand out from others when applying for jobs.