Having a dog can be incredibly rewarding as you welcome in a new member of your family. It is actually fairly strange when you consider just how much love you manage to have for something that you have never actually communicated with. With this large amount of love comes the desire to look after the dog as much as possible. If you are reasonably new to looking after dogs, you may be scratching your head as to the best way to look after it. If this sounds like you, then look no further as this article will discuss the top tips on looking after your dog in more detail.

Be Sure to Give Your Dog a Protected and Clean Living Environment

You need to make sure that you are providing your dog with shelter that they are happy to be in. You also need to ensure that this shelter is free from any kind of hazard. Dogs can be incredibly sensitive, especially in their paws. As such, anything sharp that they may stand on by accident or anything they could accidentally bang into needs to be moved out the way to keep them safe.

A Quality Diet

You need to ensure that your dog is being kept at a healthy weight, and this means that you are feeding them a good quality diet with nice food. A popular choice of food that is available is nutritious Raw Dog Food. This is delicious, so your dog is going to look forward to eating it and it’s incredibly good for them. You should look up the dietary recommendation for your dog and make sure you are only feeding them the necessary amount that they need. This amount is going to be based on your dog’s size, age, breed, and the level of activity that they receive.

Give Them Plenty of Exercise

Another part of keeping your dog healthy means to give them a good amount of exercise. This means you are taking them out for plenty of walks and are also playing with them when you are in the house together. Not only will this level of exercise go a long way when it comes to keeping your dog healthy, but your dog also enjoys this and so will love being treated to a variety of opportunities to exercise.

Dental Care

Owners are usually quite quick to dismiss dental care for dogs, but it is extremely important. Dogs are quite prone to gum disease, which can come with serious implications such as infection. If an infection does occur as a result of gum disease, then it can lead to premature tooth loss making it harder for your dog to eat and more challenging for you to find food for them. Not to mention, it can also go on to cause infections in your dog’s organs, including the heart valve. The teeth are one of the most important parts of a dog’s body, so make sure you do what you can to look after them.