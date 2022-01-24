When vacationing, we want to experience things that we can’t do every day. Depending on where you go, that can mean experiencing some of the most beautiful and scenic sites ever. It can also mean experiencing island tours where native animal life is right there in living colour.

Taking the aforementioned island tour is like no other in a lot of ways. Depending on where you go, it can mean taking in breathtaking sites. It can mean experiencing local animal life in a way that no zoo can hope to replicate. Simply put, it can mean an experience like nothing else.

Island Tours

There are island tours that run through Bermagui and Narooma that would absolutely astonish you. There are some of the most beautiful scenes that you could imagine all while interacting with and experiencing the wildlife of the area.

Montague Island tours are like no other. See dolphins bouncing in and out of the water. See seals hanging out on the shoreline. Birds and fish that you can only imagine can be just an arm’s length away. It is the kind of experience that you will remember for a lifetime.

Whale Watching

One of the beauties of the Montague area is that it is home to one of the best locations when it comes to viewing humpback whales in their annual migration. Every single year, there are thousands – in the tens of thousands – of humpback whales that pass through the waters of Tathra, Eden, Merimbula, Bermagui, and Narooma.

It is a sight unlike anything else. They can be seen during their southern and northern migration patterns, but the southern migration is really something to see. It means not having to travel very far to see large pods lunge and lateral feeding. There is nothing like watching a humpback whale feed in their natural habitat.

Best of all, these aren’t your average tours where you may or may not see whales. There is a great chance that you will see the humpbacks in their natural habitat whenever you take part. You can learn how to breach, the intricacies of how to tail slap, and basically how to become one of the biggest acrobats on the sea.

There is a ton of other sea life available to see as well. Bottlenose and common dolphins, blue whales, minke whales, penguins, fur seals, flying fish, turtles, and so much more are available to be seen as well. It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.