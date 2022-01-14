Dubai is one of the most well-known cities in the world. What started as a small fishing village has flourished into one of the most lavish metropolitans in the world.

One of the aspects that makes Dubai so popular and lavish is the activities that you can do there. Many of these activities are unique to Dubai, and you are unable to do them anywhere else in the world.

In this article, we will be discussing the top 7 most unique things to do in Dubai.

Stay In An Underwater Suite

The hotel, Atlantis, offers guests to stay in an underwater suite. The walls are made out of glass, which allows you to have a view of over 65 000 marine life species from your room.

The Atlantis also offers water parks, dolphin and sea lion experiences, the top cuisine, spas, and gyms; making your experience there one for the books.

Enjoy A Romantic Dinner On A Private Beach

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai offers you one of the most romantic experiences. You can enjoy a five-course dinner served right on the beach with someone special.

To top it off, you will be served your meal and drinks by your own private butler. You will also have a spectacular view of the JBR skyline, and the serene beach all to yourself.

This is one of the many romantic things that Dubai offers. It is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day or any special occasion.

Defy Gravity With An Indoor Skydiving Experience

A company called iFLY allows you to experience the sensation of flying and soaring four meters above the ground.

This activity gives you an adrenaline rush like no other and has been compared to the likes of skydiving and bungee jumping.

iFLYing is basically a simulated skydive. You are suspended in a powerful air tunnel, and get the full-on effect of skydiving.

This is an activity for the thrill-seeking, adventure junkies, and is something not to be missed during your Dubai travels.

Rent A Yacht

You can’t go all the way to the UAE without renting a yacht in Dubai.

Yachts are great for birthday parties, business meetings, or just creating memories with a bunch of friends.

Renting a yacht will allow you to see the city from a different angle, you can take a dip to escape the UAE heat, or just enjoy a relaxing afternoon on the water.

A yacht experience in Dubai is one of our most recommended activities.

Go Indoor Skiing In A Desert

You may be thinking how can you go skiing in one of the hottest places in the world?

This ski resort in Dubai has created indoor ski slopes that allow you to do just that. There are 5 different slopes that vary in difficulty, and you can either ski or snowboard.

Ski Dubai is a winter wonderland in the middle of a desert and is a magical thing to experience.

Experience A Camel Race

Camel racing is a traditional sport in the UAE.

It is a very festive occasion. On the day of the race, there can be anywhere between 15 and 60 camels competing against each other. They are usually dressed in bright colors and festive patterns.

Camel racing is much like horse racing. They all start behind closed gates and sprint forward as soon as the gates fly open. The only difference is that there are no human jockeys riding them. Instead, robotic jockeys are sitting on top of them, and their trainers give instructions through these jockeys.

Races usually last about 15 minutes, and an awards ceremony is held thereafter.

Play In The World’s Largest Inflatable Water Park

Aqua Fun is located on Dubai’s waterfront. It is 2,700 square meters and features a massive obstacle course with ramps, bridges, slides, etc.

A ticket buys you unlimited time at the water park and is an absolute ball for children and adults alike.

This is by far one of the most fun and enjoyable activities in Dubai and one you don’t want to miss.