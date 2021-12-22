Making your partner feel special doesn’t need to cost a lot of money. It can be as simple as cooking them breakfast, surprising them with their favorite dessert after work, or giving them a foot massage when they get home from a long day at work. You can also plan out the week and use the little moments to help build up to something bigger — like taking them on holiday just because you love them!

There are lots of creative ways that you can show your partner how much they mean to you. Sometimes, it just takes a simple gesture to make your partner feel like the most important person in the world.

1) Surprise your partner on their birthday

Many people celebrate their partner’s birthday on the actual day, but not everyone. Sometimes, it’s much more fun to do something special for your partner earlier than expected. For example, you can surprise your partner with special birthday gifts on the days leading up to the big day. However, whatever you choose to do, don’t do it after the day or they will think you forgot!

2) Send them love notes

A lot of couples like to send each other notes and messages. Write them love notes and leave them around the house. It’s a great way to let your partner know you’re thinking about them.

3) Make breakfast for them

Making breakfast can be a simple gesture of love. You can make them something delicious, or if you’re on a budget, you can have a special breakfast in bed! Your partner may love nothing more than this, so don’t dismiss this as not being special enough. The effort of doing this will mean a lot to them.

4) Surprise them with memories

If your partner loves looking back on past moments, how about surprising them with an old picture from the past or by gifting them with something that sparks the memory of a favourite childhood moment, such as a smell or taste? It’s an easy way to bring out fond memories and make your partner feel extremely special.

5) Plan a day full of dates just because you love them

Make a day for just the two of you. Pack up your picnic blanket, some wine, and snacks and take a drive out to the beach or somewhere beautiful in nature. It is here that you can show them affection in public. It’s really easy to show your partner that you’re into them when they are in public. Make an effort to touch them and make it known just by being there!

6) Give them a massage when they get home

At the end of a hard day at work, giving them a foot rub or back rub can do wonders. It’s an easy way to help them de-stress because they know you care enough to help them relax!

7) Send them flowers (or chocolate)

Flowers are one of the most common ways to show your partner that you love them. They can really make them feel happy or make them feel special. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to make that special someone feel loved, after all. All it takes is a little thought and some planning, and you can make the special person in your life feel like a king or queen. Chocolates and flowers will certainly do that!