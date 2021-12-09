Are you an avid golfer that spends much of the warm weather months out on the golf course? If so, then your golf equipment can take a real beating. To ensure you’re not stuck replacing it every couple of years, which can get expensive fast, it’s important to take the steps to properly care for each of the items. Here are four tips you can use for taking care of the most essential golf equipment.

Taking Care of Your Golf Clubs

If you had to name the most important piece of golf equipment in your arsenal, there’s no doubt you would list your golf clubs as number one. The right clubs can be tough to find so once you do find that “perfect” set, you want to make sure you look after them well. Depending on several different factors you can expect to get 8-12 years out of a good quality set of clubs, provided you take care of them.

The best ways to keep your clubs in top condition include:

Cleaning them before you store them

Always make sure they are dry before storage

Don’t store clubs in extremely hot locations, such as the trunk of your car in the middle of summer

Protect the woods, drivers, and irons with head covers

Clean the grips regularly

These are simple steps that don’t add much time to your routine but will have a huge and positive impact.

Taking Care of Your Golf Balls

Do you constantly find yourself having to replace golf balls simply because they are in poor condition? If so then you know exactly how expensive this can get, especially if you tend to purchase high-end brands. You can cut down on the wear and tear of the balls by making sure you give them a good cleaning with a soft damp cloth and then dry them after each round. As for proper storage, it’s best to keep them in a cool dry place.

Taking Care of Your Golf Shoes

Then we have your golf shoes, which also impact the quality of your game. They keep you comfortable, give you grip and support, and can even help you with your stance. The same basic tips apply here which means giving them a good cleaning, not storing them when wet, and making sure you keep them in a cool and dry location out of direct sunlight.

The one extra step you’ll want to take is to clean between the spikes. It’s quite common to have grass and dirt stuck in between and you don’t want to store them in that condition.

Taking Care of Your Golf Cart

For those with a golf cart, it’s not just a good idea to keep it well-maintained; it’s also imperative if you hope to extend its lifespan as long as possible. Some of the steps you’ll want to take include:

Keeping the batteries clean from grass, dirt, and corrosion

Make sure you charge the battery after each use

Check the brakes yearly

Ensure the air pressure in the tires is correct

Take it in for service promptly if there are any issues

Should your golf cart need repairs or replacement parts, you may be able to do the work yourself. You can typically find everything you need for your golf cart when it comes to basic replacements and repairs such as installing new tires, putting in a folding windshield, a lift kit, and more.

Extending the Lifespan of Your Equipment

All of these tips will ensure that you’re able to extend the lifespan of your equipment so you’re not in a constant cycle of having to repair and replace items.