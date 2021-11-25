These days it often feels as though the world is a very negative place. We see headlines about the damaging impacts of climate change, the lingering harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and troubling events overseas, but very few positive stories seem to make the news. Luckily, however, we can create our own positivity in the world simply by being kind. Not only does this help other people, it also increases our own levels of happiness and wellbeing. Looking for some inspiration? Here are some ideas to get you started on your kindness journey!

Be kind to others

There are countless ways that we can engage in small acts of kindness to help a friend, family member or stranger. Many take very little effort but can completely transform someone’s day. For example:

Hold the door open for someone.

Bake cupcakes for everyone in your team at work.

Pick up litter when walking in the countryside.

Leave a positive review online for a local business.

Give someone a genuine compliment.

Express your gratitude when someone does you a favour, even if it’s something small.

Send someone a message or a bunch of flowers to brighten their day.

Offer to cook, do the dishes, or take care of other household chores when someone's busy or stressed out.

Offer to cook, do the dishes, or take care of other household chores when someone’s busy or stressed out.

Volunteer

If you want to make kindness a bigger part of your life, volunteering to help local charities and non-profit organisations is a wonderful way to do so. There are lots of great causes out there that could use your help, so you’re sure to find an opportunity that suits your talents, schedule and passions. For instance:

Planting trees

Giving blood

Donating unwanted toys, books and clothes

Caring for abandoned animals at a shelter

Fostering animals until they find a forever home

Cleaning up your local beach or woodland

Tutoring disadvantaged children

Helping out at a soup kitchen or homeless shelter

Doing a shift at a charity shop

Holding a fundraising event

Doing a sponsored challenge

Chatting on the phone to elderly people who are lonely

Be kind to yourself

In addition to being kind to others, it’s also important to be kind to yourself. Lots of us are overly self-critical and hard on ourselves, which can have negative impacts on both our mental and physical health. Try to practice self-care techniques in order to reduce stress and boost your wellbeing, for example, taking long walks in nature, not working too much overtime, or enjoying a relaxing night curled up in front of the television. It’s also vital that you allow yourself quality time to spend with friends and family, as well as to engage in your favourite hobbies. Finally, try to catch yourself when you’re caught in a spiral of negative thinking and instead talk to yourself as you would to your best friend. It might feel strange at first, but stick with it and you should feel the difference in your levels of happiness!