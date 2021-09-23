Any individual who has a passion for building rifles knows what it means to build a firearm from scratch. This concept means you have to pay attention to instructions and minute detailing. You also have to deal with technical terms and gun lingo. But for this piece, we will tackle a specific rifle-building component: 80 lower jigs. An 80 lower jig is fundamental in building an AR-15. But what is it, actually? Does it cost a lot to purchase one? Will there be legal issues with buying or owning such a part? Stick around to find out!

What Is An 80 Lower Jig?

When it comes to rifle building, you will come across receiver blanks. Receiver blanks are a kind of gun frame that houses several firearm components. An 80 lower jig is a type of receiver blank. What that means is that you require an 80 lower jig to finish the overall receiver. Think of it as a sort of stencil you have to follow as you work on your receiver blank.

The decent thing about 80 lower jigs is that you can work on them on your own. Some numerous companies and manufacturers produce receiver blanks at a higher cost. You, as the do-it-yourself gunsmith, can save on costs by using an 80 lower jig. The result is almost the same with a pre-calibrated and FFL-registered stripped receiver blank.

Advantages Of An 80 Lower Jig

Utilizing an 80 lower jig is not too complicated.

A stripped receiver is technically a firearm. However, an 80 lower jig is not. Taking that into consideration, you can purchase these parts in shops and online retailer outlets.

It is not a firearm. Thus, there is no need for an FFL or Federal Firearms License.

Utilizing the jig lets you refine and complete your AR-15 receiver.

Each 80 lower jig purchase comes with a detailed instruction manual for one’s convenience.

You can have a company ship your jig discreetly if you are ordering online.

Disadvantages Of An 80 Lower Jig

You will still use power tools to operate on the component.

There are jigs that do not have proper designs. This drawback could lead to issues when you fit your receiver with the rest of the firearm.

There is a risk of damaging the item if you do not follow the instructions carefully.

80 lower jigs have a limit when it comes to another firearm compatibility.

Is An 80 Lower Jig Expensive?

Not at all. However, how much you will have to pay for your 80 lower jigs will depend on where you get them. Regular 80 lower jig components start at a humble price of 80 dollars. This expense varies, as some jigs even cost up to a thousand dollars! You can land yourself some sweet deals and discounts when you search for lower jigs online.

When It Comes To Searching Online

The internet will be your best friend as you look for the ideal site that offers quality and budget-friendly 80 lower jigs and related goods. If you are interested in perusing one right now, check out https://www.80percentarms.com/80-jigs/ for parts to finish your gun at home. In addition, shopping online has some extra merits:

You can shop from the safety of your home.

You have the option to shop on any given day or time.

There is no need for you to visit a physical shop. That means you save on gas money and public transportation costs

A company will deliver the item directly to your doorstep.

How About Legal Issues?

We have mentioned it before. An 80 lower jig is not considered a firearm. That means you do not need a firearms license to purchase and use one. But some other states might have something else to say when it comes to owning such a component. Some districts might require you to have a background check first. There are other locales that will mandate you to have additional forms of documentation. To save yourself from having issues, it would be best to get in touch first with local authorities before you purchase that AR-15 part.

As A Conclusion

An 80 lower jig is paramount in building an AR-15 firearm. It is cheap and easy to use. Utilizing one will give you one step closer to completing that assault rifle you have always dreamt of having! But before you purchase, it would be best to consider the technicalities and legal aspects first. It would be best that you secure all of that first so you can be on the safe side of things.