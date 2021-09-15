Many people are stuck in a routine when it comes to dating. This is not good because there must always be a “spark” or some kind of excitement between two people in order for the relationship to continue. It is good to keep the relationship fresh and different by doing unique activities with your partner. The most common advice for a romantic date is dinner and a movie. But this is not the only way to have a successful date night with your partner! There are many more fun things that you can do that will surprise your partner. Here are six alternate date ideas that will surely surprise your partner and keep things interesting:

1) Explore The Nature Around You

One of the most exciting and stress-relieving activities can be found outdoors. The great outdoors offers so many unique experiences that range from relaxing to thrilling! There are a lot of activities that can be done outdoors so it is a great way to keep the date fresh and different and some of the most popular ones are camping, having a picnic, hiking and kayaking. No matter what you choose, you and your partner will surely have a wonderful time while exploring the beauty that nature has to offer.

Source – pexels.com

2) Try Paintballing Or Gel Balling

A fun way to spend time with your partner is by trying an indoor team sport! Paintball or gel balling is great because it lets you exercise but in a fun way. There is a lot of gear that you and your partner will need, and there are some interesting solutions, as seen at www.gelballundercover.com.au. Some of that gear includes gel blasters, such as pistols and snipers, as well as tactical gear, such as eye protection and face masks. These activities will take a little bit of planning and preparation, but the effort you put into it will be worth it once you and your partner bond over team activity! If you have never gone to a paintball or gel ball match before, then this is a great way to introduce your partner to it! You will both have fun while also getting to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

3) Try Cooking Classes

On the other hand, if you’re not an adventurous person, try a cooking class! This is a great way to bond with your partner and learn something new. Cooking classes also allow you to meet new people who have the same interests as you while being in a friendly environment. You may not be able to prepare all of the dishes on your own after taking a cooking class, but at least, it’s a start! Cooking classes are a great activity because there is a lot of learning involved, you get to bond with your partner, and most importantly – the food that you make will taste delicious.

4) Go To A Comedy Show

Everyone needs a way to de-stress, and what better way than by laughing! Laughter is the best medicine, and it can’t be replaced. It just so happens that there are numerous comedy shows for you and your partner to choose from, whether it’s an improv comedy show, standup, or even sketch. You can take your partner to an actual comedy club or pick a show at one of the local theaters. Either way, you will surely be entertained by some great humor while also bonding with your partner in the process.

5) Visit Historical Landmarks

Another great alternative date idea is to visit historical landmarks around your area. There are so many different things that can be found at these landmarks that it is definitely an experience worth trying. Some of the most popular destinations are museums, art galleries, monuments, churches, and even old buildings! Historical landmarks are great because you get to learn about the history of a place, meet new people, and bond with your partner all at once. You can also learn more about your partner’s interests while enjoying the place together.

6) Try A New Restaurant

Try going to a different place for a meal. Many people never leave their typical restaurants and it is a good thing since they know what to expect there. However, if you’re looking for something unique and different, then try going to a new restaurant! You could try food from different cultures or even just a new cuisine. Lebanese, Mexican, Indian, Chinese – you name it! You can also try new restaurants in your area. This is a wonderful way to bond with your partner because you will be eating delicious food together while learning more about each other’s interests and likes. This way, both you and your partner can experience something new while also enjoying the company of each other in the process.

7) At-Home Date Night

Lastly, you can always decide to stay in and cook dinner at home with your partner! You can do this alone or by inviting friends for a small get-together. Either way, there are so many things that you both can do while being at home, such as watching a movie, getting to know one another better by asking questions, drinking wine, and even playing board games or party games. This is a great date night because you can bond with your partner while also enjoying the time alone together!

It’s always good to keep your relationship fresh and interesting so it doesn’t get boring. One way to do this is by surprising your partner with different date ideas that they might not have thought of or considered before. You can try cooking classes, go to a comedy show, visit historical landmarks, try out a new restaurant and stay at home for an at-home date night! If you like having an adventure, you can try hiking, kayaking, or some indoor sports like paintball or laser tag. There are many different options out there and it’s important to find one or more of them that suits both you and your partner. Some of these 7 ideas will definitely surprise your partner, and they will be able to bond with you through these experiences, be sure to check them out. Happy dating!