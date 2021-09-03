Beaches are an ideal place to spend quality time with your family and close friends. While growing up, kids would love visiting theme parks and national parks. And then there are certain places which bring back the lost spark in your love life.

If you are ready to rejuvenate yourself with your loving partner, make a plan for a romantic destination. Plan your trip keeping in mind the weather condition of the place, as weather tomorrow or in coming days will not be the same as today.

Carry clothes which suit the climate in the area. There are plenty of romantic destinations that are worth every penny you spend. Search the places for stay and food on the web, or consult with your friends and families if they have visited a great romantic place.

Let’s Talk About the 7 Most Romantic Travel Destinations

There are several destinations that can reignite the love spark in your life, ranging from subtropical islands to wine regions. However, we have short-listed the 7 best romantic destinations for you. Let’s get to know them:

1. Grand Junction, Colorado

Grand Junction, Colorado, is an underrated area and is a place where two famous rivers, the Gunnison River and the Colorado rivers collide. It is a place with over 20 vineyards and wineries and has distinctive scenery.

Grand Junction is bordered by the Colorado National Monument, which is a nationally acclaimed park with over 20,000 acres of rock formation and canyons. And Grand Mesa is a far-reaching flat Top Mountain of the area.

During the winter season, you get to enjoy downhill skiing and snowshoeing over Grand Mesa. If fortune favors your trip, you can be part of the Palisade Peach and Colorado Lavender Festival. The two rivers Chateau and Winery, are the regions that will offer you the most romantic stay.

2. Maui, Hawaii

For over a century now, Niagara Falls was the World’s favorite destination for a honeymoon. But today, this tag is being owned by none other than Maui. It has become an ideal place for couples, just like Oahu is for families. Maui is on the list of the World’s favorite Honeymoon destinations.

Hawaii ranks second in the category of the mammoth island. You can enjoy the tropical weather, and there is a lot Maui offers as the world’s best epic ideas for dating. Your day will start with the view of the crater-top sunrise from a ten thousand feet height in Haleakala National Park. During sunset, you can end your day toasting at the seashores, post enjoying snorkeling on one of the best beaches.

3. Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth was known as a frontier town earlier and was well known for its historic stockyards. It is a place where you will get a B&B Jacuzzi, shaped like a heart and Lockheart Gable in every suite. Fort Worth is one of the rapidly growing cities in the country and will give a young feel to couples. Fort Worth also has a zoo with four great species of apes. The city has also become an ideal destination for weddings and anniversary celebrations.

4. Scottsdale, Arizona

If you are looking for a couple-massage, Scottsdale is the ideal place. This charming Sonoran Desert oasis has more spas than any other city in America. The city has almost seventy resorts and day spas, and the services of wellness are affordable. It is also a great place to explore nature hand in hand.

You can enjoy your day trip to Grand Canyon National Park or make a wish to a shooting star after the long desert trip. Most motels and inns in their stay package offer a complimentary bicycle to go around the area for their guests.

5. Virginia

Although you may not have visited Virginia you must be aware of its slogan. The tourism board in 2019 celebrated the golden jubilee of “Virginia is for Lovers”, inducting it in the Hall of Fame of Madison Avenue Advertising. You can take advantage of 50 days consecutively starting June, for special events and promotions across the state. Alexandria, the riverfront city, is a must-visited place and is also rated the most romantic place as per Amazon’s list.

6. Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a brotherly love city that gives importance to all types of love. Philadelphia has many unforgettable places with symbolic Love and AMOR statues across the city. It is a hometown of LOVE Park that hosts a Christmas Village based on a German theme during vacations.

Philadelphia is ranked 5th as the most walkable city by walkscore.com. Hence there are plenty of opportunities to walk while holding your partner’s hands. Philadelphia is the place where the mouths meet while enjoying the world-famous cheesesteak.

7. The Florida Keys

The Florida Keys is towards the extreme south of the US continent and is also one of the prominent romantic destinations. Almost 20% of visitors are part of a wedding or renewals of vows ceremony. The price is also under budget despite roaring demand. There are wedding packages available for as low as 195$ on the beach.

The Florida Keys is a great place for a weekend getaway also. Many hotels in the Florida Keys top the chart of the best hotels in the world. You can enjoy a cruise ride as well as have a great snorkeling experience.

Spending Time with Loved Ones

It is always a great idea to spend quality time with the love of your life. A trip to a romantic destination strengthens your love for each other. Strong bonding is necessary for the relations to go longer in life.

Fortunately, many places are considered romantic destinations in the United States. You can plan many activities in these places with your partner. It is a great feeling for every couple to be in a destination that is new and exciting. They find new meaning in their lives. It gives them a break from their daily routine and allows them to look into each other’s eyes and fall in love again.