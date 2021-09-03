Hospitality is a difficult industry to be in these days. With the rise of automation and the introduction of self-checkout kiosks, staffing needs have changed dramatically. As hospitality managers are faced with more challenges than ever before, they must embrace change and find new ways to solve problems or risk being left behind by their competitors. In this blog post, we will discuss staffing challenges in hospitality and how you can start solving them today.

1. Finding the Right Candidates

As the hospitality industry continues to expand and become more competitive, some employers are finding it difficult to find skilled workers. To help alleviate these staffing challenges in hospitality, many companies have begun implementing customized training programs that focus on their specific needs.

By creating a training program that will be specific to their needs, employers are able to create competitive advantages. Having employees with specialized skills can help ensure the company is ahead of the competition and provide for more opportunities in the future. For example, some restaurants may decide they need staff members who have expertise in making pizzas or other types of cuisine. In this situation, it would be beneficial to have employees who are trained in these skills.

Employers can also look into one-off training courses that will help them find skilled workers for individual positions. These courses may focus on food safety or hospitality management. By offering a course specifically designed around their needs, employers can attract more qualified candidates.

2. High Turnover Rate

As an industry focused on customer service, it can be difficult to attract employees who share the same values as the organization. This is especially true in areas with high living expenses or a talent pool that has been depleted by other growing industries like technology or finance. Additionally, turnover rates are high in the industry due to many employees having a high hourly wage, leaving for other opportunities, or because of dissatisfaction with their work environment.

In recent years, turnover rates have increased further as millennials entered the workforce and became primary restaurant staff members. This generation has been called “job-hoppers” by some employers who are frustrated by millennial workers’ tendencies to switch jobs frequently. While it may be true that millennials are more likely than previous generations to change employers, this trend is not unique to the hospitality industry and should be viewed in a broader context of changing employment patterns among young workers.

3. Attracting Employees

Attracting new employees is an ongoing hospitality staffing challenge. Job seekers are overwhelmed by choices, and many have a negative view of working in food service culture due to previous experiences or poor communication from employers.

Employer branding is a critical component of finding new employees. Branding involves showcasing the benefits and opportunities that are available for potential employees and communicating how working in the hospitality industry can be a positive, fulfilling work experience. Employers need to convey their brand effectively by highlighting company culture, perks, growth opportunities as well as emphasizing compensation packages (including salary and benefits).

Employer branding requires understanding of the target audience and tailoring messages to appeal to them. For example, an employer may want their brand to communicate a sense of purpose that goes beyond just earning money by highlighting positive relationships between employees or how working in hospitality contributes positively to society. They will also have different messaging depending on if they are looking for full-time employees or part-time.

The organization needs to be authentic in their branding and communication; otherwise, it can come across as disingenuous and turn off job seekers.

4. Retaining Existing Staff

There are many ways to keep your existing staff, but it all starts with having a great employer-employee relationship. Think about what makes employees excited and committed to the job. Providing tasty food is important, as well as giving them opportunities for career growth. When they feel like they make an impact on their jobs and that you value their input, they are more likely to stay.

Another way to retain employees is by providing benefits that other companies don’t offer or can’t afford. Flexible hours and paid time off for volunteer work help your staff feel valued in their personal lives as well as at the company. Offering a health insurance plan also makes a great incentive for potential employees to want to work for your company.

5. Competitiveness of Skilled Hospital Talent

The hospitality industry has a long history of hiring unskilled workers to fill its staff. However, many major cities have started raising their minimum wage in order to keep up with the cost of living and attract skilled talent. This is making it harder for hotel owners and managers around the country who want to offer competitive wages without going bankrupt due to rising costs.

The hospitality industry is growing at a rapid pace with no sign of slowing down in the near future. In order to stay competitive and attract top talent, hoteliers will need to find new ways to retain existing staff while also adding more skilled workers without breaking the bank.

6. Lengthy Recruitment Process

One of the biggest staffing challenges in hospitality is that it can be quite difficult to fill roles because there are so many requirements. If you’re not careful, hiring managers will end up with a staff of people who cannot do their job or have no room for internal promotion and career growth.

One way to prevent this is by hiring people who are a good fit for the culture of your company. This will allow them to develop at their own pace and make room for other employees as they move up in the ranks. It also means that you won’t have an unnecessary number of underperforming staff members whose mistakes affect everyone else.

Conclusion

When it comes to recruitment, above are some of the common challenges that the hospitality industry faces. They need to be addressed effectively to improve the overall performance of the sector.

https://www.shrm.org/hr-today/news/hr-magazine/winter2020/pages/top-hr-challenges-in-the-hospitality-industry.aspx

https://www.soegjobs.com/hospitality-industry-recruitment/

https://www.betterworks.com/5-challenges-for-hr-in-the-hospitality-industry/

https://www.hcareers.com/article/employer-articles/3-staffing-challenges-in-hospitality

https://www.chemistryconsulting.ca/blog/overcoming-staffing-challenges-in-hospitality/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/240169240_Staffing_issues_among_small_hospitality_businesses_A_college_town_case

https://medium.com/hr-blog-resources/3-key-challenges-in-hospitality-recruitment-and-how-to-tackle-them-e8fcf5e90106