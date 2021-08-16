We’re living in times that force us to come to terms with the fact that we need to take care of our health. While this is something that is easy to take care of for most people who already have a lifestyle that integrates fitness, it can be somewhat of a challenge for those who don’t. This is where an exercise like cycling comes in and saves the day. However, it doesn’t come without its risks and there are things you need to be mindful of.

Cycling is a great exercise that has many health benefits, like reducing the risks of heart attacks, strokes, arthritis, diabetes, and obesity. There are many mental health benefits too, as spending time outdoors and breathing fresh air help in reducing anxiety and depression levels. To enjoy a safe ride, you need to abide by the road rules and wear your safety gear. However, no matter how careful you are, accidents are sometimes inevitable. Most cycling collisions occur due to falling off the bike and bumping against objects. Only 7% of cycling injuries occur due to road accidents, but that doesn’t mean that the injuries are mild. Road accidents can cause severe injuries and in some cases fatalities. If the accident was someone else’s fault, you can file a compensation claim. In this article, we will help you stay safe and protect your rights by telling you what to do when bad bicycle collisions happen.

Seek Medical Help Right Away

If you find yourself involved in a collision, it is imperative that you get yourself checked right away. Your health should be your top priority. Therefore, you have to seek medical help right after the accident, even if your injuries don’t hurt that much. Many injuries manifest after a couple of days or even months of the accident. Describe all of the symptoms to the doctors in detail. Ask them to write all of the minor and major symptoms in the medical report and ask for a copy if possible. Never ignore calling for help right away if you are conscious and able to do so. Avoid moving if you are in pain to prevent further injuries.

Take Photos & Videos

If you are able to do so, take pictures of your injuries and the accident scene as it is. Photographs and videos of vehicles in position are essential for increasing your chances of obtaining fair compensation. Sometimes, vehicles are removed from their place before the police arrive to allow traffic to flow. That is why these documents are much needed. You’ll find that these pictures can even be used as evidence if the situation escalates, and you find yourself having to take things to the authorities or even court for compensation.

Seek Professional Help

If the collision was a result of the negligence and carelessness of another person, you have the right to file a compensation claim that covers all the expenses you had to pay on medical bills, fixing the bike, and lost wages. Some people prefer to take matters into their own hands and represent themselves in court. However, that is a very bad idea, as lawyers at BestBicycleAccidentLawyer.com recommend that you seek the help of professional and experienced lawyers. One of the reasons why you should hire a lawyer is that the other party most likely will have a lawyer by their side to protect their interests, and you won’t stand a chance against them in court. An experienced lawyer can help you receive fair compensation, as the other party will try to manipulate their way of paying you much less than the amount that can cover all of the expenses you have had to pay.

Collect Information for Documents

Documenting the collision is essential for filing a compensation claim. Of course, the police report is still much needed, however, you will need to get the contact information of the vehicle driver, witnesses, the number of the driver’s license, their phone number, and address. The insurance information and the license plate of the car are needed for filing the claim too. It is better to keep all of these documents alongside the photos of the injuries and collision scene in one file. Add to them all the medical bills and receipts.

Precautionary Measures You Need to Take

There are a couple of things that you should already be doing from the get-go in order to avoid these situations altogether. Your bicycle should have reflective lights placed in the correct places so that your bike is always clearly visible. You can also have LED lights put in around the wheel. The same goes for your clothing- people who go biking should always wear fluorescent colors or have reflectors on their jackets and helmets. Lastly, don’t forget your protective gear. Always wear a helmet and elbow and knee pads, so in case you do fall off your bike during a collision, the damage isn’t so bad.

To prevent bike crashes, or at least reduce the risk of severe injuries, stick to the cycling rules and ride on the right side of the road, use the bell, wear the safety gear, and ride one meter out from parked vehicles. Wearing bright colors while cycling will make you more visible to car drivers. Reflective garments can also make other drivers see you clearly on the road and avoid crashing into you. Even if you take all the right precautions, a drunk or careless driver can crash into you, but in that case, you are entitled to receive compensation that covers all of your losses. It is very important that you seek immediate medical care and get yourself away from the road. Then, take photos of the collision and your injuries to serve as evidence in court, and keep them with the rest of the documents related to the collision. Although cycling collisions are not that common, injuries that result from them can be serious. That is why you need to be extra careful when riding your bike when cars are around you.