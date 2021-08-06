Getting a horse of your own is considered a huge commitment, irrespective of whether you grew up around horses or are getting riding lessons as an adult. As pets, horses need maximum attention compared to other household pets. There are certain things to be considered when buying a horse, including the amount of space available for the horse to graze and suitable stables for it to rest.

Some horses can stay in the paddock for a longer period, depending on the breed. Still, you should as well be ready to invest in accessories, including turnout rugs, riding tack, and head collars added to the total cost of purchasing the horse. Summing up the total cost of veterinary bills, stable bedding, transportation, and feeding, you should see that it takes a huge financial commitment to get a horse, and you should be ready for that.

So, what are some important things you should think about before buying a horse? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Pixabay

1. Why Do You Want a Horse?

Firstly, ask yourself your main purpose of buying a horse. Will the horse serve your personal needs, or will the horse be for more practical purposes? However, if you are experienced with horses and look forward to starting your horse farm, there are certain things to be considered, including the land they’ll graze and how you will train them all.

On the other hand, if you look forward to owning a single horse, you might be better off renting a stable and grazing your horse there. The physical criteria and the breed of horse you choose should all depend on the purpose the horse will serve. If you are a novice and want a horse for a daily ride, you might be better off with a quarter horse. If you want a sporty horse that will do lots of jumping, you should opt for a thoroughbred. A big shire should serve you better if you want a horse to help out with farm chores.

The training aspect that a horse has received in the past is also a crucial part to consider. If you’re a beginner and it comes to horses, you should opt for a well-trained and older horse. A young horse is your best option for the pros who wish to train their skillset to their horse. Be sure you never get talked into purchasing the wrong horse from a vendor.

2. Can You Afford A Horse?

Source: Pixabay

When buying a horse, you can pay an amount of money ranging from a few hundred to millions for a thoroughbred racehorse. If you have been surfing the internet lately, you should see many cute ponies out for sale, but think. A mare you bought might turn out to be a nightmare if you don’t proceed with caution. You should factor in your horse care expenses as well, and they are likely to be huge. Unless you got a Land of your own, the livery is likely to be your biggest expense. A farmer might agree to rent a yard to you for about $10-$15 per week, but you should be using a livery yard with stables. Even with DIY livery, you are likely to spend around $30-$40 per week. For full payment, whereby the stable is in charge of all the horse care, you should be expecting to pay $100-$150. Horse bedding like shavings or straw could be around $10-$20.

After that, your horse shouldn’t starve. Horse hay costs around $40, and you’ll be required to pay a yearly package if you stabled your horse and five months over if the horse is kept on grass. A feed could draw an extra $5-$10 per week. There’s also care to consider, and it could cost $30 for trimming and $90 for six weeks of horseshoeing. Also, you should think about veterinary bills. Opt for a $40 charge, including a yearly vaccination to prevent tetanus and influenza. An annual dental check should round up at $50-$80. Ensure you acquire horse insurance to help take care of injuries and sudden illnesses.

Finally, you are advised to set aside about $1000 a year to cover unseen and sudden costs, including replacing veterinary bills, medical care, and replacing the tack.

3. Provide Vitamin Supplements For Your Horse

Providing supplements for your horse all depends on the lifestyle of your horse and what the supplements are for. For instance, if your horse lacks forage but has a high grain diet, then topping its feed with extra supplements is a clever idea. Also, if you are getting a very active horse that will help you with heavy work, you should choose energy-boosting vitamin supplements for horses which are extra vitamins, minerals, nutrients, etc., that are given to horses to help them add up things they lack in their body or boost their diet.

There are certain reasons why horses need supplements, including slow healing, poor growth, or joint problems. Also, supplements help boost the competitive performance of a horse and improve stamina and energy levels. Supplements work effectively, but it’s crucial to feed the right supplements to the right horse. Besides, it’s pointless to provide a performance-enhancing supplement for a riding school horse.

4. What Type Of Horse Should You Buy?

You have known the purpose and done the sums right, and now you are all set to get that dream horse. So you ask yourself, which horse will be right to buy? Be sure to be led by your head and not your heart. Even if you have always wanted a white horse, ensure that your top considerations are not just color and look. Unless you are a pro at horses, avoid buying an untrained horse. The big brown eyes of a foal may attract you at first, but you might end up being stuck in the loop of training it. Think about the horse’s temperament and check if you can cope with a highly strung horse. Certainly not; it’s a bit difficult, especially as a first-time rider.

What about the horse’s exercise requirements? However, you might get caught up at the sight of a racehorse galloping, but caring for one could get you ragged. Also, think about the horse’s age and height and ensure they match your needs. However, you should be realistic when setting your requirements, and you don’t expect a young gelding to perform excellent gallops. But, there’s more to be said about an older and slower mare who would be your reliable trek companion.

As soon as you find a horse that matches your needs, remember to take a horse expert along with you. Identify the horse via its passport and microchip, and be sure its full history, including veterinary records, are made available to you. Getting a horse of your own might have been one of your biggest dreams, but it’s also a huge commitment that requires plenty of time and careful considerations before you find yourself that perfect ride buddy.