By Josie Adnitt

THESE ACTION-PACKED shots show some of the most vicious animal battles from around the world.

In one image, two 700-pound grizzly bears growled and snapped just inches away from their opponents face and lethally sharp teeth.

In another, two 1000-pound male Polar bears were fighting it out in a vicious face-off in Mantioba, Canada.

Others showed a pregnant leopard who sprung into the air and down onto a terrified warthog in Maasai Mara National Park, Kenya, two tigers reared up and battling for territory and mating rights in Ranthambhore, India, and two 8,000-pound hippos locking blood-stained jaws in the Okavango Delta, Botswana.

Animals fight with members of the same or different species for a number of reasons, but the most common include mating rights and territory, as well as food, water and shelter.

Aggression is an important part of an animal’s survival as they must be able to show that they are the biggest or strongest compared to their competition.

British/South African photographer Laura Dyer (33) captured the brawl between two hippos in the Okavango Delta.

“I’ve never seen a fight like it,” said Laura.

“All hell broke loose; they fought for over an hour, snarling, bellowing, and attacking each other with gaping mouths. Blood was flying everywhere.”

Photographer Chandrabhal Singh (45) from Pune, India, captured the fighting tigers. The two tigers were mother and daughter fighting it out over territory in Ranthambhore national park.

“The scenic and prime territory was ruled by the legendary tigress Machali,” Chandrabhal said.

“The daughter should have sought some new territory for herself elsewhere in the forest but claiming territory is tough for young tigers as there’s not much space.

“The daughter went to see if she could share her mother’s territory, but the mother defended her land – chasing off her daughter.”

Photographer, Temujin Johnson (25), from Cape Town, South Africa captured the incredibly rare sight of a group of 10-inch male African Bullfrogs gathered to establish a breeding pool. The Bullfrogs then fight it out amongst themselves until one frog establishes control of the centre of the pool.

“This spectacle only happens once a year if the rains are heavy enough,” said Temujin.

“Pools of at least sixty to one-hundred millimetres of water must form in order to draw the bullfrogs out.

“Once the centre was established, the males began their calls – a short deep rumble which lasted for a few seconds.”