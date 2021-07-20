Interior design plays a significant role in stylish buildings, homes, and offices. Different people have different tastes in styles and design. Arts play a significant role in designing your perfect house and usually depends on the theme you wish to portray and what is interesting to you. Nobody wants a house with plain boring walls. This is why wall art, table, and shelves decorations are such an essential decorating process. They always make your house look beautiful and appealing to the eyes.



There are many ideas when it comes to interior design, especially with art. You can choose from gallery walls to DIY pieces like large-scale photography or putting your accessories in frames and rooms with low clearance barn door hardware.

If you’re having problems choosing the best decoration for your house, you are at the right place. This article has a wide variety of art decoration ideas to help you make your house the perfect place to live.



Some of the art ideas that you can use on your walls include:

Wall Art Furniture

You can use artwork to make a piece of furniture more attractive and good-looking, such as a dresser or buffet. You can fill out the entire space by aligning the outer edges of the gallery wall with the furniture. You can also gather more pieces of similar color for a cohesive look, which will be mainly suitable for plain walls without obstacles.



Wall Art Shelf

Adding a wide shelf adds beauty to a blank wall. This idea will also give you the freedom to change your wall art design. You can lay stylish framed prints, pictures, and your favorite accessories along the shelf to add more decoration. The added painted frames will light up the wall as they stand out with colorful shades against the white wall.



Silt House Wall Art Design

You can decorate your dining room with framed family silt house. This idea always adds more style to your light-painted wall. You can hang the pieces against the wall, and they usually stand out with black frames and white matting. You can arrange the portrait in neat and balanced composition with small spacing between them.



Themed Wall Art

You can choose to paint one area of the plain wall with a variation of decorating theme, which you can do with your choice of artwork. It is advisable to hang small prints on the wall with inspiration for your theme of choice. For example, if you were to go for a beach theme, you can hang your collection of artifacts in shadow boxes, like seashells, to draw attention to your room.



Large Scale Wall Art

Large-scale wall art usually includes using a large piece of painting to cover a large percentage of your blank wall. You can add more information to a single piece of artwork to make it more appealing by adding a decorative pendant overhead. Significant artworks are always suitable for this design and are always stretch printed in canvas frames.



Kids’ Art Gallery

Adding a touch of childhood whimsy to any room is always stylish in its way. This art idea usually makes kids feel more special and always feel more love from the room by its decorations. Hanging kids’ favorite character paintings like Sponge Bob will make them fall in love with the walls in your house. To help the artwork blend quickly, you can choose traditional gallery-inspired frames.



Wall art decoration has many more ideas than the highlighted ones. You can still add more decoration to your house by adding decorations to tables and shelves. Some of the decorations you can use for your tables and shelves include;



Small Plants in Pots

Flora adds some life to a room. This art idea will make your tables and shelves look more attractive. You can use plants with a good appeal, like fresh-cut blossoms or lavender. Flowers always smell nice which constantly adds glamor to a room.



Add Your Book Collection

Books and magazines do not necessarily have to become a mess. You can always arrange them neatly on the shelves in the corner of your room. You can develop your color story with your books to enhance your room’s color combination. For instance, in tight groups, you can display books vertically.



Art Crafts and Carvings

Tables and shelves will always look appealing with a piece of art displayed on them. For s better choice, you can pick animal carvings, human models, or vintage models with unique symbols.



In conclusion, there are many ideas for interior art design. Don’t get stuck with a boring wall. You can pick on some of the listed ideas depending on your taste and preference. It’s always better to be creative at times to come up with the best decoration for your home.