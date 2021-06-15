Are you searching for your next holiday idea? Whether you’re no stranger to the slopes, or want to try out skiing for the first time, La Plange Ski Resort is an exciting destination for solo holiday go-ers, couples and families alike.

Located in the alpine valley of the Tarentaise in the heart of the Alps, La Plange is a popular ski destination, not least for its varied range of ski areas and dynamic and characteristic slopes. If you’re planning a trip to La Plange, then read on to see how you can make the most of your trip.

Get to know the area

La Plange is a massive ski area made up of multiple micro villages, with hundreds of kilometres running through forests and glaciers. The resort is also an unusual shape that can work perfectly for some skiers and, as you might imagine, is the worst nightmare for others.

Getting to know a bit about the area before you head out onto the slopes will help you and whoever you’re with get the most out of your skiing experience. A La Plagne piste map will be your best friend whilst on your ski holiday too. This will help you navigate your way around the resort and choose the slopes that suit your ability.

Take part in original experiences

La Plange’s ski resort holds plenty of unique and exciting ski experiences for visitors to take part in.

Fun slope: This starts at the top of the Arpette and can be enjoyed by people of any age. Slide through different modules as you improve your skiing skills and technique.

Equalizer: This tunnel, built in 1975, has light and sound effects, providing a magical disco experience every time skiers glide through.

Selfie in the air: Take a panoramic snap of you and your skiing companions as you ride up into the air on the Colosses chairlift

VertiGO: Elevate yourself to new heights on this 380-metre high experience. Standing on a glass floor panel, you will be able to get a 360° view of the Paradiski area.

First tracks: Ski on the fresh French snow as one of the first of the day on the slopes. In Paradiski®, you can take part in the first tracks and watch the sunrise over the beautiful mountains.

An escape from skiing

If you fancy a little respite from skiing, then holiday goers can take part in Escape Rooms in Plagne Bellecôte. Embark on an adrenaline-filled adventure as you solve puzzles and clues to escape the room! This experience is great for groups looking for some quality bonding time.

See the ice grotto

Pedestrians and skiers can wander through this awesome ice grotto, filled with incredibly carved ice sculptures. Located on Plagne Bellecôte glacier, this makes for a great photo opportunity or a very chilly lunch stop!