If you plan on having a road trip anytime soon using your RV, it’s about time to think about the different upgrades you could apply to make sure that your trip goes as smoothly as possible. Recreational vehicles are a great method of transportation if you plan on having long trips and want to be able to spend your nights comfortably on the road. One of the necessary upgrades that you should consider, especially if you have an older RV, is the thermostat.

After all, you do not want to spend the hot summer days and nights without any air conditioning. If you are unsure how to pick the right thermostat for your RV, the following tips will help guide you to your best option.

Price

One of the most important factors you should keep in mind is the price of the thermostat. Thermostat prices will vary from one company to another. The price of this particular RV upgrade will also depend on the different features that you want your thermostat to have. It is crucial to set a budget for yourself to ensure that you do not overspend money buying a thermostat. Looking at thermostats within a specified price range helps you narrow down the options. Therefore, this will help you find a suitable thermostat much faster.

Variety of Air Conditioning Features

Another factor you need to consider is the kind of features that an air conditioning unit will give you. Some thermostats will only provide heating options. This is great if you plan on using your RV exclusively during the winters.

However, if you plan on using your RV year-round, or mainly during summer, then you should look for thermostats that will provide different temperature settings. If your old thermostat only provides certain heating or cooling features and you believe it is time for an upgrade, then you should definitely consider getting an air conditioning system with multiple features and settings. This will allow you to always have the perfect temperature for your RV no matter what the weather conditions are.

Energy Consumption

Before purchasing any thermostat, you should first know what levels of energy consumption your RV battery will be able to handle. After all, you do not want to purchase a thermostat and then find out that it will overload your RV or will require more power than it is worth. This is especially important because it will also factor into your fuel consumption since the more power you need for the thermostat, the more fuel you will be using, which can in turn affect your traveling budget.

Efficiency

The efficiency of the thermostat you are looking for can also affect your decision when you pick from the different options out there. You do not want to buy a thermostat only to find yourself having to replace it because of malfunctions or because it is not giving you the results you are looking for. You need to ensure that you will be able to set the temperature for your RV and that all the areas will be affected by the thermostat.

Installation

If you are planning to install the thermostat yourself, then make sure to get one that has easy-to-follow instructions. You can also buy the thermostat from a company that offers customer service to help you if you need further instructions on how to install the thermostat without causing any issues.

However, if you plan on taking your RV to a professional for installation, then this shouldn’t be a concern. Nonetheless, a company that provides reliable customer services is a better option than one that does not provide any assistance after you buy their product. Follow-up is just as important as the sale of an RV part.

Programmability

You might not be aware of this, especially if your RV is old and you haven’t changed the thermostat since you got it, but nowadays, there are thermostats that are programmable. Just like most devices on the market, there are smart thermostats that can be connected to your different devices. Imagine having a thermostat that automatically starts cooling your RV at a certain time, or turns off based on a timer you previously set. This may seem like a luxury, but it makes a difference when you return to a cool RV after a long day out in the heat or a warm RV after a day of being out in the cold.

Ease of Use

Getting an upgrade can be exciting since you will have many options and features to play around with, but if the thermostat you get is hard to use, then it will be quite frustrating for you. When looking for different options on the market, it is necessary to find out how easy it is to navigate the part you are going to be constantly using. Too many buttons and settings can look amazing but if you are unaware of how to work the different settings, it won’t be as fun as you imagined. It is an advantage if the thermostat comes with an easy-to-check user manual.

Warranty

Warranty will guarantee you a free replacement or refund if the part you purchased is faulty or fails to do its job after a couple of weeks. To protect yourself and to ensure that you are not wasting your money on parts that will need replacing after a short period, make sure that the thermostat you purchase has a lengthy warranty. Of course, this will affect the initial price of the part, but it will certainly save you a ton of money in the long run.

Reviews

You are not the first person to need a new thermostat for their recreational vehicle and you will certainly not be the last. Before buying any thermostat, check the reviews left behind by previous buyers. This will help you get actual feedback on the product. Reading reviews by others will help give you an idea about any issues they faced while using the product and will also help you sort out the good options from the ones you should avoid.

Using these nine tips, you will be able to narrow down the different options you have until you reach the best possible choice for your RV. Remember to check if the thermostat you have in mind is compatible with your vehicle. In no time, you will be ready for your next road trip.