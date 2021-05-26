Proper and regular nutrition is important for the human body. If you have a problem with excess weight, you do not have to suffer and starve but adjust your diet in accordance with the needs of the body. Modern humans live in disarray with nature and can no longer understand what the body is saying. That is why there is research and advice that makes it easier for an individual to bring his body into a state of harmony. We present you with eight types of foods to help you on your journey to lose weight.

Pistachios

Not all nuts are the same. Pistachios have the least calories and fat. That is why you should eat as many pistachios as possible, and in addition to feeling full, pistachios will protect your heart. Also, check out what are the healthiest nuts to eat, include them in your diet. It’s best if you eat them raw.

Zero-calorie foods

Okay, this kind of food doesn’t exist, but vegetables like cucumber, zucchini, celery, broccoli, and cabbage are something closest to that. Since they mostly consist of water and fiber, these foods are naturally suitable for children. If you do not like to eat raw vegetables, include them in your diet as part of a sandwich, soup, or omelette.

Dairy products

Whoever tells you to get rid of all dairy products when you want to lose weight has no idea what he is talking about. Cheese is an ideal food, which does not cost much, and is full of calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Calcium will help you maintain muscle mass and your metabolism, so you will burn more calories during the day. You don’t have to eat full-fat cheese all day, but let it be present in your diet.

Raspberries

When you feel like eating something sweet, or you miss the sweets from the store, just grab a handful of raspberries. One cup of raspberries will give you eight grams of fiber and only 60 calories. Eat them raw or put them in a milkshake – the choice is yours. Also, raspberries are full of vitamin C, antioxidants, and many other good things.

Greek yogurt

This type of yogurt has twice as much protein as regular yogurt and will give you about 20 percent of your daily calcium dose. If you do not like yogurt, add dried fruit or cereals with whole grains, fiber, and low sugar content. You will be surprised how delicious this mix can be!

Salmon

To be honest, chicken can bore us. But salmon is there to save the day and be our source of non-fat protein. In addition, salmon also contains Omega-3 acids, which can help you lose weight, increase your sensitivity to glucose, reduce insulin resistance and inflammation, and accelerate fat oxidation.

Soup

According to a study by the University of Pennsylvania, soup is an ideal start to any lunch. A plate of soup contains very few calories, and a lot of vitamins and minerals, except that you will eat 20 percent less of the main course after the soup. Also, the soup physically takes up a lot of space in the stomach, so it is clear that you cannot eat a particularly large amount of food afterwards.

Hot peppers

The capsaicin contained in them speeds up metabolism, and a recent study found that it also helps control appetite. If you add ¼ teaspoons of chili to your meal, you will get full faster and eat less, and you will consume up to 25 percent fewer calories during the day.