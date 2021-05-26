Interested in what proper facial care after 30 should look like? You’re in the right place. The thirties are the right time when we need to strengthen the care of our face. You must be wondering why this is so? By the age of thirty, the person is young and requires basic care, while with the age of thirty, that changes. Now, wrinkles are much more noticeable on your face, mostly in the area of ​​the eyes, but also on other parts of your face. Stay with us until the end, and read the best guide for facial care in your thirties.

Regular facial cleansing

Regular facial cleansing at home and facial care after 30 are very important, in order to get rid of facial impurities. You can use micellar face water to clean your face. After micellar water, use milk and face tonic, which are completely natural. When you have cleansed your face, apply a moisturizer that is intended for facial skin after 30. It is important that the cream is completely natural. Natural ingredients mean that these products do not contain anything artificial, but everything is made exclusively with natural ingredients. Only in this way will you be sure to apply only what is healthy on your face. According to the experience of many ladies, carefully selected face cream erases wrinkles in a short time. After showering, it would be best to use a hot towel for acne because it helps a lot in cleansing your pores and removing facial imperfections.

Exfoliate regularly

Facial peeling is very important when it comes to facial care after 30. That way, you’ll get rid of dead skin cells. It should be done in the evening, before going to bed, because the skin of the face is renewed during the night. You can do the peeling yourself and do it three times a week. We suggest how to make a natural facial peeling: Mix two coffee spoons of honey and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Apply to the face with gentle, circular movements. When you cover the whole face (for 5 minutes), leave the ingredients to stand for 20 minutes, and then rinse. Watch out for the ingredients that can come into contact with the eyes due to citric acid.

Use a face serum

The face serum will additionally help you provide the skin with the necessary moisture. It is easily absorbed into the skin and is very rich in natural ingredients. The serum should be used before applying the cream and is great when it comes to facial care after 30.

Choose only natural cosmetics

You should consider replacing your cosmetics that you have used so far with completely natural cosmetics. Such cosmetics are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients help hydrate the skin as well as slow down skin aging. If you still have acne on your face at this age, it is important to use only natural creams and acne gels. By using them, you will see how your acne will decrease day by day. In a few weeks, the acne will disappear completely. Facial care after 30 requires the use of completely natural cosmetics, only then will you get great results!

Start taking vitamins

Do you take vitamins regularly? If your answer is no, it’s time to start, and here’s why! Vitamins C and E will help create collagen which is responsible for skin elasticity, and we have already mentioned to you that loss of elasticity is a common occurrence when it comes to the thirties. Facial care after 30 requires the use of vitamins because that is how your skin will be nourished.