Saying that crossbows are cool is an understatement. That, however, isn’t the reason you should buy one. The reason you should buy one is that they are extremely functional, and if unfamiliarity is the reason stopping you from trying your hands at it, you shouldn’t think twice before taking the plunge. Crossbows are easy to learn. Mastering them, however, is a whole other story.

The benefits of using a crossbow are plenty. Not only are they incredibly accurate and reliable, but once you draw a crossbow, you don’t need to exert any additional effort in keeping them drawn. However, before you get ahead of yourself and purchase one, you should get the basics right. Knowing how to select the right crossbow for yourself is step one. Here are a few tips to help you become a seasoned arbalist, or at least look like one.

Buying The Right Crossbow

Selecting the right crossbow is important. They come in a variety of sizes, weights, and capabilities, and it can get confusing when you try to select one. Here are a few things you should keep in mind while buying a crossbow.

Fire Before Buying

The crossbow should feel comfortable. While purchasing a crossbow, you need to know that weight is an important factor and you don’t want to end up with one that you can barely lift. Crossbows with recurve limbs tend to be lighter and, at the same time, they are cheaper. If you are a beginner, these might be a good option. Before you make your decision, you should try firing multiple models on a firing range. Only after trying out numerous types and makes, should you finalize your decision.

Have A Budget In Mind

Before you head out to the store, you should have a budget in mind. Crossbows could start anywhere near 300 dollars and go all the way up to 4000 dollars or more. With such a wide range, if you haven’t made up your mind in advance, it is quite likely that you would exceed your budget and buy a crossbow with numerous features that you do not need. Furthermore, if you have a budget in mind, the salesperson can recommend some good models within your range.

Consider Performance Parameters

Based on the intended application, you would need a crossbow with some particular performance parameters: These performance parameters include speed, noise, recoil, and weight; these can all play an important role in your hunting activities. Once again, the salesperson can help you out in this regard.

Using It Like A Pro

Learning to use the crossbow is quite easy, but to accelerate the development of your skills you should learn how to use it properly. There are three basic steps that you need to understand.

Step 1: Cock It

You would be surprised to know how many people use the wrong approach while cocking the crossbow. To put it simply, a crossbow is cocked in three steps:

Disengage the safety of the crossbow. Put the ball of either foot in the stirrup securely to avoid slipping. Draw the string backward evenly and secure it in the latching mechanism. Engage the safety

Step 2: Shoot Safely

Safety should always be at the top of your list and your crossbow should always have its safety engaged unless you are engaging the target. Furthermore, you shouldn’t place your finger on the trigger until you have aimed and are ready to fire. Only after you are in the firing position and have the arrow lined up with your target should you disengage the safety and place your finger on the trigger to fire.

Step 3: De-cock It

Once you are done firing and are ready to head back, you should de-cock your crossbow. The crossbow designers at https://huntinggiant.com/collections/ravin-crossbows suggest using a crossbow with an integrated cocking and decocking mechanism. If however, that is not an option, your next best option is to actually fire it. Not just anywhere randomly, but at a well-defined target. Preferably at a target that you carry for this particular purpose.

The Art of Maintaining A Crossbow

An arrow fired from your crossbow will strike its target based primarily on two things, your skill as an arbalist and the state of your crossbow. While the only way to become a good arbalist is to practice, we can help you out in maintaining your crossbow.

Moisturize Your Crossbow String

This is probably the most important part of crossbow maintenance. You should regularly wax the string and the cables of your crossbow. This helps in lengthening their lifespan. Usually, when you purchase a crossbow you will receive a box of wax with it. If you don’t, make sure you purchase one. The process itself is quite easy. All you need to do is apply a reasonable amount to the string, except the area above the arrow rail, and rub it in with your fingers. The heat generated should be sufficient to melt the wax and help it stick better. If you notice some wear on the string, especially near the place where the arrow is attached, you should replace the string.

Minimizing Rail Friction

Lubricating your rail is crucial to preserving the accuracy of your crossbow by reducing the friction between the rail and the bow. You should use a dedicated lubricant for this purpose and avoid using random ones. The best way of lubricating your rail is to follow the instructions supplied with the lubricant, which would generally involve using around two or three drops of the lubricant and spreading it across the rail with your fingers.

Clean The Lens

You should clean the lens of your scope periodically, but not too often. Furthermore, you should use dedicated lens wipes and avoid wiping with a dry cloth as the dust might scratch the lens. Do note that you shouldn’t clean your lens too often. You should only clean it when it gets dirty and obstructs your vision.

Using crossbows can be a lot of fun, irrespective of whether you prefer using them on the shooting range or on a hunt. Furthermore, they don’t have a steep learning curve and are relatively easy to maintain. However, while using a crossbow you should always take the necessary precautions and follow all the safety protocols. Armed with these tips, you should be ready to take your first steps in becoming an arbalist.