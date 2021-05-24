In recent years people have seen the importance of using organic products that don’t have hidden or harmful chemicals in them. Many have even gone to the extent of making their own products. Truthfully, these homemade products are generally much better for you and you have the luxury of customizing them to your liking which can be hard to find with store-bought products. One of the newer things to hit the organic body product category is Kratom soap. Kratom is new to the market and so are products that utilize its properties. If you’re one of those people that like to get their hands dirty and be involved in the creation process of the products they use then this step-by-step guide is for you.

How To Make Kratom Soap

As mentioned Kratom soap is a new product on the market. You can, of course, buy a bar of soap but it is much more satisfying to make your own. The main thing is to source really good ingredients. It is going on your body after all so you want to make sure you treat your skin and body kindly. We do recommend you buy a bar of soap to try first. It'll let you know if you like it and how your skin reacts to you. It will also give you a guide for what you should be trying to achieve with your own soap. You may also get inspired to shake things up and add some ingredients not included in your store-bought version. The recipe is simple and we'll walk you through the process.

Step#1: Gather your ingredients

You’ll need to make sure that you have the right items in the right amount so have a stable soap that forms a solid bar.

Glycerin – 2lbs of molten glycerin Essential Oils – 1 cup of coconut oil, olive oil, palm oil, or almond oil. You’ll want a thicker oil to help you get a hard bar. Kratom powder – 6oz of top-quality kratom powder. This can be from your preferred brand. Add ons – You can add essentials to give the soap the smell you prefer along with other oils for added benefits. You can also add flower petals, crush seeds for exfoliation, etc.

Step#2: Prep All Of Your Ingredients

The process is simple and relatively safe but to be on the side of caution it’s best that your prepare all of your ingredients as needed beforehand. This will also make the soap-making process much easier and quicker.

Put down some newspaper, paper towel, or other material that will soak up any spills and that is easy to clean and dispose of. Use thick rubber gloves to protect your hands. This is vital when making soap. When pouring the hot liquid you should pour at a distance and away from your body. You’ll also want to put on some protective eyewear to avoid any accidents that can impact your vision. You’ll also want to keep children and pets out of the work area. They can easily get hurt during the process. To keep them and yourself safe keep them in a designated area and for children preferable where another adult can keep an eye on them.

Step#3: Start by melting the glycerin

1.First start by cutting the glycerin bar into smaller pieces. This will help it to melt faster and more evenly. You can use a double boiler to melt it in. You should aim for 115℉ you can reduce the heat to keep it at a consistent temperature once it reaches the desired temperature.

If you don’t have a double boiler you can create one. Simply fill a larger pot with water and then use a smaller pot to place inside it. Melt the glycerin in the smaller pot. Again aim for 115℉. It should be smooth with no chunks left.

Step#4: Prepare the soap molds

It’s best to use silicone soap molds but you can find alternative options. Choose whatever shape you like. Take note that the bigger your soap mold the more of the solution you’ll use the fewer bars you can create from one batch. Once you’ve picked your mold use some alcohol and rub the inside of the mold. This will stop the solution from bubbling when it cures.

Step#5: Add the oils

Once the glycerin has completely melted it’s time to add your oils. Keep stirring as you do so to make sure that the mix well. Once they are incorporated turn off your heat source.

Step#6: Add in your kratom powder and other add ons

Stirring slowly and consistently add in your preferred kratom powder, then add in your add ons like flower petals, crushed seeds, and essential oils for the smell.

Step#7: Fill your molds

Now it’s time to fill your soap molds. Take your time and be careful with this step. The solution is still very hot at this point and you can get hurt. Once you’ve filled the molds and you’re satisfied, spray the top of the mold to stop air bubbles from forming at the top of your safe.

Step#8: Let it cure

The last step is to let your soap cure. This can take a few days. You want to store the soap in a cool dry place. Once the soap has cured you can remove it from the molds. If you did one solid mold then you’ll want to cut it into smaller soap bars for easy use.

Kratom soap has a lot of benefits including deep relaxation, moisturizing, antibacterial agents, relieves muscle aches and pains. You also have the added benefit of making it to your liking which makes you feel better about the product. Also because you’ve made it you can be sure about what’s in it. This gives you peace of mind. Should you have any reactions (which happen with both organic and synthetic products) it will be easier to pinpoint which ingredient caused the reaction. That way you can take it out in your next batch of soap and have happy beautiful skin. Enjoy your handmade kratom soap.