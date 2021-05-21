Accidents are an inevitable reality of our daily lives, particularly road accidents. As more and more people get access to vehicles, there’s an increase in the traffic on the roads, which leads to accidents due to negligence and reckless behavior. So what can you do to avoid an accident? How can you keep yourself protected? Here are some tips that you can follow to lower the risk of an accident.

1) Slow down

It is important that you look and listen to the surroundings around you and pull into traffic very slowly and cautiously. There are blind spots that you should be aware of. Be careful when you drive past an 18-wheeler truck; they have a blind spot on the right side. Whenever you make a turn, ensure that you look both ways before moving ahead.

2) Don’t take your hands off the steering wheel

Distractions are one of the common reasons for accidents. So try to pay attention to the road and at least keep one hand on your steering wheel. Avoid distractions like using a mobile phone, changing the radio, eating or drinking, reaching into the back, or anything that makes you take your hands off the steering wheel and your eyes off the road. Anything can happen any second while you are on the road, so distractions are a big no while driving.

3) Keep up on the maintenance

To keep your car in good order, it is important that you keep up with the maintenance of your car. Get the oil changed on a regular basis, keep your tires inflated accurately, and do not pose a threat to others by bringing your damaged car on the road.

4) Watch out for vehicles running a red light

Ensure that you slowly and cautiously make your way after the light turns green at an intersection. There are some people who pose a threat by recklessly speeding through yellow and red lights. They are a big threat, so if you get involved with them, then visit this website / general to consult with a qualified lawyer.

5) Look back when reversing

Physically look backward when you are reversing your car so that you can see the cars behind and avoid the blind spots created by the mirrors. This is especially true when pulling out of the parking lot.

6) Watch out for pedestrians

Pedestrian accidents are also common, especially children pedestrians who do not know where they are going and suddenly pop out into the road. Animals also do this. So it is your responsibility to keep your car slow while driving in a neighborhood.

7) Avoid tailgating

It is a common cause of accidents. So avoid doing this, and keep time on the road so that you are rushing all the time. Keep three seconds between you and the vehicle in front all the time.

8) Stay focused on the road

Concentrate and pay attention to the area you will be in 12 seconds. In this way, you can avoid cars that stop suddenly or turn without warning.

9) Be a good driver on the road

Remember that you do not own the road, so be courteous and respect other drivers.

The bottom line

So by being a responsible citizen and a good driver, you can avoid being a threat to someone else on the road and also lower your risks of getting into a car accident by being careful. So if you want smooth road driving, then you need to follow the tips above.