Answering Common Questions About Personal Injury Claims

If you were recently involved in an accident and sustained injuries, you might be feeling overwhelmed. The prospect of paying for property damage and medical care, along with the potential to lose work while you’re recovering, can put people into a tailspin.

However, there’s no need to panic. In these cases, you can hold the person who caused the accident responsible and file a claim against them. If you are successful, they will be responsible for paying a settlement that covers any expenses associated with your injuries.

Before you move forward though, you’ll need to better understand what is ahead. The following guide of frequently asked questions after an injury should provide a solid starting point to learn more.

How much will the other party pay me?

Once you know that you can recover compensation from the liable party, the logical next question is, “How much am I going to get?” Although it’s nearly impossible to determine the value of your claim just from an initial consultation, a lawyer should be able to provide an estimate of what your claim is worth.

They’ll start by asking some preliminary questions about what occurred, as well as what kinds of injuries you’ve sustained, as well as any property damage. Then, they’ll use this information to determine how much you’ve spent and will likely spend in the future due to the accident. This number is usually how much they will seek in your claim.

Can I take my time filing?

It’s normal to want to take some time to recover and process what has happened to you before you jump into filing a claim. However, it’s crucial you don’t wait too long. If you do, you might miss out on your opportunity completely. That’s because you need to start the proceedings within something known as a statute of limitations period. This refers to how long you have before your claim is no longer considered viable. In Kentucky, the statute of limitations is one year.

Will my case go to court?

The idea of coming in front of a judge can be a bit intimidating. Luckily, the chances of this happening while filing a personal injury case are actually quite rare. More often than not, both parties will work to try and agree on a settlement outside of court. Your attorney will negotiate on your behalf with the opposing party’s lawyer to see if you can reach favorable terms.

If they are unable to reach a settlement, only then will your lawyer bring the case in front of a judge. At this point, they will present their evidence and findings to the judge, who will determine whether the other party is required to pay for your damages.

Why do I need to work with an attorney?

After doing some initial research, you might think you have all the information needed to file a claim against the other party on your own. However, it’s widely recommended you don’t take this course.

Personal injury law can be incredibly complex, and the chances that you’ll make a mistake or say something that accidentally makes you liable for your injuries are high. Furthermore, it takes years of experience and expertise to present a case in a way that is convincing enough for the other party to agree to a settlement.

Talk to an Attorney to Get Started

Now that you know a bit more about what to expect, you’re ready to start the proceedings. Contact a personal injury attorney in your area to schedule an initial consultation and move forward filing a claim against the liable party today.