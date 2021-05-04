One of the best things you can do with your friends is to go camping, especially now when the weather is so lovely. There are so many places you can go to, starting from national parks, private campgrounds, etc.

A lot of campsites are packed with picnic tables, as well as spots where you can park your vehicle. Furthermore, there are many places where you will come across running water and shared bathrooms as well.

A great thing about camping is that you do not have to bring too many things when it comes to gear, however, if you want to feel comfortable, then you have to make sure you brought all the essentials. To help you out, we have rounded up a list of things that you should consider having.

Stuff You Must Bring When Going Camping

Fire Starter Kit

A lot of people do not realize how important fire is, especially when you’re in the wilderness. Although campsites are pretty safe, there is no guarantee that everything will go smoothly during your trip.

Therefore, obtaining a fire starter kit is definitely something worth considering. For instance, if you’re cold, a fire is going to provide you with some heat for a certain period of time. On the other hand, you have to bear in mind that not every source of water is one hundred percent safe to drink.

In these situations, all you have to do is boil the water and filter it through a single cloth. If it appears to be dirty or like it contains debris, then you shouldn’t be drinking it. Another benefit of having this kit is cooking.

We can all agree that having food is more than necessary and you cannot just consume snacks, or raw food, hence, if you cook what you have over a fire you will quickly prepare a delicious and healthy meal.

Portable Generator

Experienced campers and owners of RV know how beneficial it is to have an RV generator, especially the portable one. If you haven’t owned it before and you are not sure which one to choose then experienced gurus at generatorgrid.com/rv/ suggest conducting thorough research to find the best possible option for you. So what’s so good about it?

If you are traveling in an RV then you probably own a propane-powered fridge and stove. However, if you want to power appliances such as a big-screen TV or microwave, then you need to acquire a portable generator.

Another amazing fact about it is that you are way more flexible with it. For instance, at times you can stumble upon a renewable power source from local wind power. With a high-quality generator, you do not have to be reliant on it.

Namely, you are not forced to ration power because these panels are only receiving half as the light as it is expected. Moreover, you can complement the power from these panels by utilizing your generator.

A Tent

One of the first things that come to mind when somebody mentions camping is the tent. So if you want to bring one, how to choose the best one? First, you should determine its capacity. Will something or someone else stay in it too? If so, then you should definitely opt for a bigger one. Keep in mind that there isn’t any industry standard that showcases dimensions per one person. So when purchasing a tent for more than one person then you should surely upsize its capacity, especially if your companion:

Is a bigger person

Is claustrophobic

Constantly tosses and turns at night

Is bringing a kid or pet

Now, when it comes to tent materials, you should know that rainfly and higher-denier material canopies tend to be more rugged than the lower-denier versions. More importantly, high-denier materials and seam tape on tent floors decrease the odds of any leakage.

A Sleeping Pad

When the day is shorter, it means that night is becoming colder, so if you want to go camping during winter or autumn, then you should definitely purchase one or more sleeping pads. With it, you will be able to provide yourself with comfort and warmth all through the night.

Now, how to pick the best sleeping pad? First of all, get yourself familiar with its R-Value. What does it represent? To make things simpler, we will say that it is a measure of thermal hardiness, meaning a measure of how well an object isolates.

When it comes to the temperature rating, a sleeping pad is rated either in Celsius or Fahrenheit. For instance, if you obtain a sleeping pad rated at twenty-five degrees, it means that you will stay warm for a long period of time and it will not get colder than that.

A Camping Stove

When it comes to camping essentials, a plethora of experienced campers are going to tell you that a camping stove is certainly a must. However, at the end of the day, it’s all up to you whether you are going to take it or not.

For example, if you do not plan to bring tools for starting a campfire, or firewood, then it would be recommendable to consider bringing a camp stove. It is necessary if you’re planning to do these things:

You are bringing foods that must be cooked You are hiking in a place where there isn’t any filtration system You have a lot of reasons to boil water The campground you are staying at is enforcing a burn ban

On the other hand, if you do not want to bring food that must be cooked, plus you already have enough filtered water, or, drinkable water is accessible to you, then it is not necessary to bring a camping stove.

This topic requires a lot of pages because there are so many things that you are supposed to bring when going camping, however, we tried to do our best to put together the most important ones. Whatever you decide to bring, just don’t forget to have a great time!