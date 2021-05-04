Despite the many benefits of technology in the 21st century, it has had its fair share of drawbacks as well. This is particularly when it comes to digital gadgets and their health effects. Precisely, the blue light emitted by digital screens has been a huge health concern in office places. It is the major reason our eyes feel heavy, tired, dry, or watery after a long day in the office staring at a computer screen.

However, it’s quite unfortunate that in today’s world, almost everything is taking a digital shift. As a result, we will hardly escape using our computers, tablets, and smartphones daily-and that’s where blue light glasses come in handy. In this piece, we shall take a closer look at blue light glasses and how helpful they can be.

What Are Blue Light Glasses?

Blue light blocking glasses are specially crafted lenses that can block and filter harmful blue light emitted off by digital screens such as computers, tablets, Digital TVs, and smartphones. These glasses can prevent your eye’s retina from getting damaged due to prolonged exposure to harmful blue light. As seen at this online store in Australia, blue light glasses come in a wide range of designs and styles to choose from. Some are specifically designed for use in the day, whereas others are designed with nighttime use in mind. Variants for kids are also available.

Most importantly, these glasses provide a wide array of benefits, some of which are discussed below. Here are the proven benefits of using Blue light glasses.

Reduce Developing Digital Eye Strain

If your eyes feel strained and dry after prolonged exposure to a digital screen, then one thing is possible. You might be suffering from Computer Vision Syndrome, also referred to as Digital Eye Strain. Digital eye strains arise from a combination of factors including but not limited to:

Prolonged blue light exposure

The constant flickering and glare of your digital screens

Reduced blink rate

Need to maintain your eye’s focus for an extended period.

In fact, most people experience digital eye strain symptoms without even being aware. Some assume that that’s very normal, thus ignoring the issue. That may end up damaging your eye retina. With that said, it is imperative to invest in effective blue light blocking glasses to stay safe from blue light eye health problems.

Prevent Eye Strain-Related Headache

One of the most uncomfortable blue light exposure symptoms is a severe headache. Unfortunately, most folks might not realize that the headache is associated with prolonged exposure to harmful blue light. Using your eyes for long hours in any context would definitely cause headaches, but when it comes to blue light sources, the problem becomes even worse.

Nonetheless, the good news that you can still stay productive by avoiding the pain and stress associated with long hours of unprotected exposure to blue light. You just need to get yourself some quality blue light blocking glasses.

Reduces Eye Dryness

In reality, you tend to stare more intently when using digital screens than when doing anything else that is visual. For instance, as a gamer, you will hardly blink your eyes since you don’t want to miss the slightest fraction of a second. As a result, you will be blinking less, causing your eyes to become dry. Additionally, the harmful blue light makes it even worse by intensifying the whole experience. Nevertheless, wearing blue light glasses has proven to not only help reduce dry eyes but also eliminate red eye symptoms hence promoting optimal eye health.

Improved Sleep Patterns

Prolonged exposure to digital screen blue light can hugely disturb your sleep patterns. If you’re wondering how on earth blue light affects your sleep, then pay some attention. Scientific research shows that it is the natural blue light from the sun that sends signals to the brain to determine when to sleep or wake up. The blue light from the sun regulates the production of melatonin by the brain –the chemical that is associated with sleepiness. So, if you use digital screens near bedtimes, then you will just be confusing your brain. The blue light may end up affecting the quality of your sleep negatively. For instance, you may have some difficulty falling asleep, thus disrupting your normal sleeping patterns.

Prevents Blurred Vision

After staring at a digital screen for a prolonged period your visual systems may start experiencing difficulty in maintaining clarity. As a result, you will be experiencing intermittent blurred vision. In fact, if you suffer any other underlying visual problems, your blurred vision can get even worse as a result of prolonged exposure to unprotected blue light. On the other hand, you can promote the longevity and health of your eyes by wearing protective eyewear such as blue light glasses to ensure your eye health is always on point.



On-trend Eyewear

Blue light blocking glasses manufactures do not only put eye health first but also prioritized other trendy personal style elements and aesthetics. For that matter, there are plenty of blue light blocking glasses in the market that will not only protect your eyes but also match your personal style and uniqueness. As a stylish person, you can choose from various shapes and sizes, whether you prefer a relaxing boho-style look, round, oval, rectangle, or squire. Additionally, these blue light glasses come in different color frames and materials. Therefore, you will definitely get a fashionable pair.

Blue light blocking glasses have been proven to reduce the harmful effect of blue light produced by digital screen devices. Through this eye-protective technology, discomforts associated with too much time spent on devices are greatly reduced if not eliminated. It is something to pay keen attention to, especially if you or a loved one spends a lot of time using digital gadgets. With the above few pointers in mind, you should consider yourself guided and informed. Getting some blue-light-blocking glasses can help improve your health in various ways, not to mention improving your overall style.