According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with weakened immune systems, such as older adults and people with chronic diseases, are most likely to develop severe illnesses. As you all know, the coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed thousands of lives globally. We need to stay fit and healthy so that we can defend ourselves from the virus. Here are some tips to help you stay healthy during this Pandemic:

Eat a balanced diet to get the nutrients your body needs for fighting the virus

Your body needs carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats for energy and fighting infections. Good sources of carbs include whole grains, lentils, beans, fruits, and vegetables. Foods rich in proteins include fish, chicken, beans, eggs, lentils, and legumes. Healthy fats include avocado, olive oil, nuts, and seeds. Avoid processed foods because they contain artificial coloring and flavoring agents that may be harmful if not well digested by the body.

Be hydrated

Water is the most important source of fluid to drink during an outbreak. It is very important that you drink plenty of fluids, especially if you cannot keep food or oral liquids down. Besides, during Covid 19 pandemic, it is essential to maintain good hand hygiene practices by washing with soap and running water or alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Keep a proactive distance from infected people

What to do if you’re infected by coronavirus? If you have been infected by coronavirus you need to stay at home for the next 14 days. During this period, you are required to wear face masks to avoid other people getting infected. Even if you are feeling fine, you must protect yourself from others.

You may or may not have symptoms after being infected. The symptoms may develop slowly and can take time to appear. You need to stay away from public places and avoid having contact with other people. It’s very important that anyone in the same room with a person infected by coronavirus wears protective gear, like disposable face masks, to avoid contagion and remain healthy.

Schedule regular gym/exercise

As part of an overall healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that people get at least 30 minutes of exercise a day. If you aren’t getting enough exercise, you may want to consider joining a gym or exercising at home . Regular exercise can help you lose weight and also improve your energy levels.Diet and exercise play a large role in your overall health and fitness. For example, if you are trying to lose weight, you can measure your body mass index (BMI) using the BMI Calculator.

Get health insurance for your family

At times like this, you need to prepare for any eventuality. Whether you have a family or not, getting good health insurance is something you need to have. And if you are a parent, getting one for your family is a must-have. As the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the country, getting proper health care for your family is easy if you are insured.

Many insurance companies offer policies that can help alleviate any expenses that come with the COVID-19 virus. Besides getting proper health insurance coverage, it’s also important that you get an insurance plan covering various kinds of diseases. It would be best to get one that covers all types of sicknesses and covers your emergency travel costs.

Stay Calm and Carry On

The whole world seems to be in a panic about the coronavirus pandemic. The media is stoking the flames of fear by highlighting the worst-case scenarios (think reality TV) and getting people worked up.

Negative emotions are known to make you feel sick. This is why even people with strong immune systems can get a cold or the flu when they are under a lot of stress.

One of the biggest enemies of humans is fear itself. Panic or anxiety is what makes most people make irrational decisions leading to more harm. You need to stay calm and systematically do things.