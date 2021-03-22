If you aspire to own a successful business in the future, one of the best parts about setting up as your own boss is that there are no formal qualifications required. Anybody can start their own business, regardless of their education or experience. However, many business owners know just how important it is to improve their knowledge and expertise to boost their chance of running a successful future company. If you want to start your own business, there are several degree qualifications that are worth looking into to boost your foundation of knowledge and help you make better and more informed decisions for your company in the future.

Business Analytics

Today, data is one of the most valuable assets that a business can own. And with so many ways that businesses collect huge amounts of data on their customers, employees, company and more on a day-to-day basis, having the ability to analyse and make sense of the information that your business collects can be a seriously required skill. With an online master’s in business analytics degree, you can learn more about how to use the data that your business collects and apply it to every decision you make, from customer service to marketing and choosing new products and services to offer.

MBA

If you already have a relevant business bachelor’s degree or have significant experience in the business world, getting a Master of Business Administration is a great way to build on the skills and knowledge that you already possess, learn more about what it takes to build and run a successful company, and become a better leader. The MBA is a highly sought-after and well-respected business qualification that attracts professionals from a wide range of backgrounds and industries, making it an ideal choice of degree for those who don’t just want to boost their expertise but also seriously expand their professional network.

Entrepreneurship

Getting a degree in entrepreneurship is an ideal choice if you are committed to running your own successful business in the future and want to ensure that the knowledge and skills that you acquire are tailored to this career path. A degree in entrepreneurship will cover all the basics of starting your own business, making it the ideal choice for aspiring business owners who are completely new to this career path. Using what you learn with this qualification, you can avoid making a lot of the common and costly mistakes that uneducated business owners often make when first starting out. You can also gain a better understanding of your market, industry and audience, and build your confidence as an entrepreneur.

Leadership and Management

If you are a natural leader, enjoy managing teams and inspiring others, and want the qualification to back it up, a degree or qualification in business management or leadership could be the perfect option for you. This qualification is ideal for aspiring business owners who want to be able to ensure that they can make the best decisions when it comes to hiring the best people to be on their team. It’s also ideal for those who want to be able to inspire their team to consistently get the best results and be influential to the growth and success of the business. As a business owner, your ability to not only choose the right employees, but how you can mobilise them and encourage them to get the best results for your company can make all the difference to your future success.

Marketing

You might be passionate about the products or services that you plan to sell in your future business, but you might need to convince your potential customers of this. Many business owners struggle when it comes to marketing as they do not have the skills required to put their business out there in front of the right audience, ensure that they are targeting the right people, and utilise the marketing channels available to them in the right way. Getting a qualification in marketing is the ideal choice for creative business owners who want to take a hands-on approach to getting the word out about their business and attracting both new and existing customers. Today, marketing is a highly data-driven industry, which makes this choice of qualification a great option for entrepreneurs who are interested in learning more about how they can put the data that their business collects to better use in targeted marketing campaigns designed to get the best results.

Finance

If numbers are more your thing and you want to be able to oversee the financial aspect of your business with ease, a qualification or degree in accounting or finance could be the ideal choice for your education. When getting this qualification, you can take your current mathematical skills and apply them to your business, learning how to prepare key financial documents for your company, analyse financial statements, manage taxes, draw up budgets, and everything else that involves money.

Human Resources

As a business owner, you will usually always reach a point where you will need to work with other people in order to achieve the best success. With a qualification in human resources, you will be better equipped to find and hire the best people to add to your team, and understand the onboarding, training, and ongoing employment benefits that are needed to keep your team motivated and eager to get the best results for your business. If you are committed to the idea of finding a dynamic and experienced team to work together with to propel your future business to the heights of success, human resources knowledge and expertise can be extremely helpful.

Along with helping you run a more successful business, many of these qualifications are highly flexible and sought-after in a range of industries, helping you boost your career opportunities. No matter what type of business you aspire to start and run in the future, investing in your education now can help you avoid making costly mistakes, make better business decisions, and achieve a greater degree of success.