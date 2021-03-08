By Courtney McHugh

WELCOME to the royal den of ill repute, where King George IV who was known for his illicit affairs is believed to have taken his mistresses – and it could now be yours for just under £6M.

Flat Eleven, in the Park Crescent development, in London, UK, is the only new-build Grade I listed building in London.

The magnificent building was commissioned by Prince Regent, who later became King George IV, to house his family and friends.

King George IV, whose reign was tarnished by scandal and financial extravagance, had many illicit affairs and had several mistresses including poet Mary Robinson and spy Grace Elliott. His extravagant lifestyle plunged the future King into huge debts of £60,000 (the equivalent of £7.68M today). He was also a heavy drinker who became obese in his later life.

The Grade I listed building could have easily been where King George IV entertained his mistresses.

The flat, which spans two floors, has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room. Also included in the sale is a secure underground parking space, access to a luxurious private spa, sauna, steam room, pool, gym, cinema, meeting room, storage cage and private studio and a storage unit in the basement.

The building was designed by renowned architect John Nash who designed Buckingham Palace and the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.

The west side of the building suffered bomb damage during the Second World War and was completely rebuilt by Nuhu who worked closely with National Heritage to maintain the structure and façade.

Residents of the prestigious Park Crescent also have access to private gardens as well as a 24-hour concierge and doorman.

The neoclassical property is currently on the market with Rokstone for £5.95 million.

“A unique opportunity to purchase a stunning apartment with its own front door located in the exceptional Park Crescent development with immaculate furnishes, amenities, and secure parking located directly opposite the Royal Regents Park,” the listing states.

“Arranged over two levels, Flat Eleven provides the perfect mix of entertaining and practical living space. There is thirteen feet floor to ceiling height on the reception level bestow breath taking grandeur and volume, while the bedroom level provides two inviting and relaxing suites.

“The property is fantastically located within easy walking distance of the unparalleled amenities of central London while being connected to the fabulous green spaces of Regents Park.”

The property is currently on the market with Rokstone for £5,950,000. For more information, please visit https://www.rokstone.com/properties/13650680/sales