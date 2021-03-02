By Martin Ruffell

THIS TRAVELLING couple struggled to get followers on Instagram until they began posting weekly NUDES which have attracted over twenty-thousand fans.

Professional dancer Silke Muys (29) from Gent, Belgium, met fellow professional dancer and boyfriend Kieran Shannon (27) from Glasgow, Scotland, whilst working for a dance company in Spain in January 2018.

Immediately falling in love, the couple decided that when their year-long contract with the dance company came to an end, they would explore the world together. In May 2019, the couple began their adventure and travelled across Asia for a whole year – starting in India before making their way across Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Pictures of the couple visiting incredible sites such as the Bich Dong Pagoda buddhist temple in Vietnam and Agra Fort in India attracted new followers to their Instagram. However, it was Kieran and Silke’s nude photos on their social media that has led to their Instagram following reaching over 20,000.

The couple began dipping their toes in the nudist waters by getting naked and going for a swim whenever they came across a waterfall. Enjoying this sense of freedom, Kieran and Silke decided that this was something they wanted to document and share with their followers online.

After posting their first nude image, they realised that their fans loved the artistic expression and body positivity displayed in their pictures. Kieran and Silke decided that each week, they would post a nude photo to their Instagram page and title it ‘Freaky Friday.’

They have since had strangers tell them that their self-confidence is ‘inspirational,’ something that makes the couple even more eager to share their nude snaps with the world. The couple don’t actually identify as nudists, but hope that their willingness to show off their bodies will encourage others struggling with body confidence issues to not be afraid of bearing all.

Their exposing photoshoots haven’t always gone completely to plan. On several occasions, the couple have had strangers interrupt their shoots leading to awkward exchanges. Luckily, these intruders have seen the funny side to the situation, with some apologising for interrupting whilst others have commented that they are used to seeing nudity in their own county.

Whilst Kieran’s mum wasn’t sure about the risqué photos at first, she has since come to understand that their photos are an expression of art as opposed to anything sexual.

“We met for the first time in Sitges, Spain, in January 2018 whilst working for Jasmin Vardimon Dance Company,” said Kieran.

“The moment that we met we both fell in love and we have been together since that day.

“After only three months of knowing each other, we decided that when our year contract came to an end, we would leave and start travelling and see where the world would take us.

“Soon after, we started our adventure in India and we completely fell in love with the travelling lifestyle. From carrying everything you own on your back to constantly trying new food and meeting new people, everything just worked.

“Whilst on the road we played music in hostels, bars and restaurants which helped to save on food and accommodation.

“The greatest joy of travelling has been to see smiles on the faces of the people we meet – it always warms our hearts.

“Getting naked started out as something we just both really enjoyed during that time. Whenever we found a waterfall, we would get naked and go for a swim.

“We started shooting in these locations which became something we wanted to share.

“When we started to see the overwhelmingly positive reactions of people, it became a passion of ours to share body positivity and freedom however we could.

“We have built such a beautiful community with this in mind and just love sharing our adventures with the world.

“We received messages from strangers telling us that we inspire them and that they are on a journey of self-love and confidence. That really encourages us to keep on sharing.

“We have had a few times where people walked into us making a ‘Freaky Friday’ but it only made them laugh.

“They told us things like, ‘We’re French. We are used to it,’ which was funny.”

Whilst current travel restrictions have meant that Kieran and Silke have temporarily travelled back to Europe to avoid getting stranded across the world, the pair are eager to get back to their full-time adventuring when it is safe to do so.

The break has even given them a chance to make a 10-year plan which involves buying a van in South America and making their way down through the continent before heading north to Alaska – whilst of course, continuing to ‘free the butt’ along the way.

“Currently we are not travelling as we risked being stuck in India when the pandemic started so we decided to come home and see our families after almost a year on the road,” said Kieran.

“We are planning to be back on the road very soon but just want to make sure that it is safe and sensible to do so before we dive back in.

“We have a ten year plan in our head where we buy a van in Brazil, make our way very slowly all the way south and then north winding our way all the way to Alaska.

“We love showing people the incredible adventures we have been fortunate enough to go on, but the biggest joy of all is sharing all those experiences with each other.”