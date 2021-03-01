If your son or daughter has reached the age of 17 and they have expressed a desire to get a bike, there is a lot to consider. Some parents might say that riding a motorcycle is far too dangerous, yet with the right training and support, your child would be well protected with the right gear and can gradually gain riding experience to become an accomplished rider.

Here are a few tips for the bike riding beginner.

Choosing a bike – Of course, there are several styles; moto-cross, enduro, off-road, street machine and the sports bike; check out the new Honda CB125R at Wheels , a leading UK bike dealership with a range of new and used motorcycles at affordable prices. You can ride a 125cc bike with the A1-Licence, which can be applied for at 17 years of age and over a period of two years, you can take the theory and practice tests to obtain the A2-Licence, then you can eventually graduate to the coveted A-Licence, which allows you to ride any size bike.

Book some riding tuition – You are advised to enrol in a basic motorcycle riding course, which will teach you how to control the bike on a range of surfaces, plus you will be schooled in the art of correct braking techniques, an essential skill to pick up. A Google search will help you locate a bike riding academy and the course would last for about 4 hours.

Protective clothing & gear – It is essential that you wear suitable clothing when riding a motorcycle and a tight-fitting leather motorcycle jacket is recommended. If the funds stretch that far, a pair of leather biker’s trousers would protect your legs from the hard road surface, while a pair of decent quality motorcycle gloves and a pair of boots complete the kit.

Road Sense – This can only be acquired with riding experience, but you can start with the right habits; making sure you use your mirrors and never exceed the speed limits, while riding with caution and keeping your eye on every direction. Read the Highway Code online, which forms the basis of safe road use and this will stand you in good stead.

Bike maintenance – Much like any motor vehicle, your motorcycle requires regular maintenance – see details in the owner’s manual – at specified mileage intervals. Tyres need to be inspected, looking for worn tread, rips or bulges in the tyre wall, while correct air inflation is essential. Check the tension of the chain, which should have a play of around 25-30mm and the chain should be well lubricated.