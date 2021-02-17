By Courtney McHugh

THIS APARTMENT on the estate where Four Weddings and a Funeral was filmed has been REDUCED by half a million pounds after failing to attract a buyer during the pandemic – and could now be yours for the bargain price of £1.95M.

Apartment Three at Albury Park Mansions in Albury, Surrey, UK, consists of four bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen/dining room with mezzanine above, utility room, reception hall, and access to gym, spa, sauna and wine stores.

The luxury ground floor apartment also comes with a private garden, garages and allocated parking.

Albury Park Mansions was used as a filming location for the British romantic comedy film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The wedding scene between Andie MacDowell’s and Corin Redgrave’s characters was filmed on the grounds of Albury Park Mansions in St Paul’s Church.

Albury Park also served as the location for the coronation banquet of King George III in 1761. George III is the longest-reigning male monarch in British history and was often known as ‘Mad King George’ due to his mental illness.

The historic Grade II listed mansion has had several famous owners, including architect for the Bank of England, Sir John Soane and Augustus Pugin, who designed the Houses of Parliament. Both architects made several improvements to the property including a cantilevered staircase and 63 individual candlestick chimneys.

The mansion and parklands are currently owned by the Duke of Northumberland.

The apartment, which has 6,193 sq. ft of living space, is one of 14 luxury apartments in Albury Park Mansion.

“Enjoying a stunning parkland setting in the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, an exceptional four-bedroom, ground floor apartment within the magnificent Albury Park Mansion, benefiting from excellent commuter links,” the listing states.

“Set in over five acres of landscaped gardens within the Duke of Northumberland’s one-hundred-and-fifty-acre parkland, Albury Park Mansions is a Grade II* listed stately home with a long and distinguished history.

“Albury Park enjoys an impressive architectural provenance. Most recently, the mansion has been fully restored, renovated and updated to a modern and technological specification. The building now marries history and grandeur with twenty-first century living.”

Apartment Three in Albury Park Mansions is on the market with House Partnership for £1,950,000. For more, please visit https://housepartnership.co.uk/property/30392466/