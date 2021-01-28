From the spectacular and romantic Paris with its infamous Eiffel Tower to the vibrant and lively Berlin with its distinctive art shows, pretty much everyone wants to visit Europe and marvel at its beautiful sights and historical landmarks. But not everyone has the money to travel to Europe, let alone visit all the must-see attractions, as traveling can cost a lot of money. Luckily, there are ways to enjoy the European cities you have always dreamt of visiting on a tight budget. Read on for tips and tricks on how to travel around Europe without breaking the bank.

Consider All Transport Options within Europe

When you are deciding on your European trip, you must first decide on your transport options between European cities. You should consider all travel options when you are planning your trip. Even though considering flights may be a daunting thing to do because they have a reputation for being expensive, sometimes it’s cheaper to travel on a budget airline between cities rather than taking a train. In this case, make sure to only bring along a carry-on as most budget airlines charge high fees for extra luggage. You can also consider traveling by bus as Europe is known for having cheap and dependable bus routes that go long distances, such as between London and Amsterdam, for only 20 dollars a ride. The only downside is that it takes longer than going by airplane or train, but if you have time on your hands, this could be an affordable option for you.

Trains are the most well-known option for traveling between cities, but it is only cheap for short journeys. In the case you are traveling short distances between cities, you can invest in a Eurail pass, but this can be expensive for long train journeys. Besides the length of the trip, you should also consider where you are going: in the UK and Western Europe, trains are relatively more expensive than other transportation forms, but that isn’t the case in Eastern and Southern Europe. Long-distance ride-sharing is also rising in popularity in Europe with many people now taking rides with strangers for relatively low prices. Whatever transportation type you decide to use, be sure to use a comparison site to compare the various different types and choose the cheapest and most convenient one for you.

Choose Affordable Accommodation

When you decide to travel around Europe on a low budget, you should avoid staying at hotel chains, even the less well-known ones, as this will cost you more money. Instead, choose to stay at hostels, which is a sure way to save money as they are tailored to budget travelers with rooms costing as little as 10 dollars per night. The good thing about hostels is that they are located near central attractions and sometimes come with special bed and breakfast rates. You also get the chance to make new friends at the hostels as most have common lounging areas to chill. Another option for budget accommodation is Couchsurfing, which is an online application where people offer their couches and spare beds for free to travelers who can’t afford to stay in hotels or hostels. However, you should always check reviews for both hostels and couch-surfing hosts to make sure you are staying somewhere that is safe and comfortable for you.

Eat and Drink Like a Local

Costs of food and drink are some of the most significant expenses encountered while on any trip. This is why you should try to save money on food and drink if you want to travel on a budget. The first thing to do is to cook as much as you can, rather than eating out. Shop at local food markets for food that is unique and decently priced, and watch what locals buy to take advantage of the best deals. Another way to save money on food is to go for lunch specials. If you’re a foodie who has to eat out, go for a big lunch rather than eating out for dinner as in Europe they have discounted dinner item meals during lunchtime. This means you can get the same meal you would’ve had at dinner time with a major discount if you eat it at lunchtime.

Another trick is to go for food from vendor stands. These are small stands in the street that sell local delicacies at relatively cheap prices. They are a great option for a quick, affordable meal that is typically quite filling. You should also avoid so-called “tourist traps” by going to food vendors and restaurants that are far away from tourist attractions, eat instead at authentic restaurants that the locals eat at.

Print Your Own Map

Another expert tip to travel around Europe on a budget is to print your own map. In order to get around Europe, you’ll need to use a map to make sure you are going in the right direction. Instead of buying a map book, which can be pretty costly, the travel enthusiasts at onestopmap.com/europe-continent/europe-continent-465/ recommend printing your own map of the European region to save money. These maps that you can print out yourself can be found on many online websites for affordable prices or even for free, and they can be as detailed or as nondescript as you desire. Even with your trusty map, you should also use the navigation app on your phone and ask the locals for directions if you lose your way.

Pick Free Tourist Attractions

Before you go to any city, make sure to research the free tourist attractions that are offered there. An example of free tourist attractions is walking tours, which let you explore the city on foot with a local guide. Many European cities also offer free concerts and shows in the summer so you can take advantage of these. If you are a student, you should always have your student ID on you as most places offer student discounts. Some cities also have their own cheap deals on tourist attractions. For example, London offers free passes to all visitors of their public museums, while in several Italian cities, many attractions are free if you visit them on the first Sunday of the month. In Germany, most museums and galleries also offer discounts or free passes on Sundays, while in Spain, several art galleries allow free entry.

Get a European Sim Card

To save big bucks on roaming and internet charges, you should consider investing in a local internet data sim card. Most European cities offer the option of buying them, and they work like a charm on any unlocked phone. If your phone is locked, you could invest in a portable mobile wifi device that you can carry around with you for internet access. You should also use Voice Over IP (VoIP) Services for contacting friends or family as they offer free calls and messaging services.

Europe is a continent that has something for everyone. From beautiful beaches where you can get that perfect, golden tan to stunning, historical architecture that will amaze you and unique food and drinks to satisfy your wildest cravings, Europe has it all. If you pick your accommodation and transportation wisely, eat and drinking like a local, print your own map, and choose affordable attractions, you’ll be able to enjoy an unforgettable trip around the continent without burning a hole in your pocket.