Have you ever been to a very memorable event or outing where you started taking pictures of all your family and friends, just to return home to find out that all the pictures came out horribly? Not only can this be extremely frustrating, but instead of looking at the pictures to remember the wonderful day you had, you will just be disappointed with how the pictures turned out. Besides, if the pictures are bad, you will not be able to post them anywhere or share the joy with other people.

There is nothing that can ruin a beautiful day faster than knowing that there is no way to be reminded of the awesome memories that you made. Fortunately, in the age of digital photography, there is no such thing as a bad picture that cannot be fixed. Read through this article to find a quick and easy fix for your photos.

Composition

The golden rule of any good picture is to maintain or capture a good composition. Without proper composition, the picture can look very eye-jarring and everything can look out of place. Many cameras have grid overlays that you can use when capturing your photo. If you have already taken the picture, you can activate the grid later in the basic photo settings, or use one of many apps that offer this feature. What you want to do is activate the grid that divides your picture into nine squares of equal size. Make adjustments to the picture so that the main element of the photo is aligned with these lines and intersections. Try to imagine that the image is divided into the grid, given you a visually appealing and organized picture.

Exposure Adjustments

Adjusting the exposure of the photo can also be done while shooting or after you have taken the picture. Exposure adjustments are available through the phone’s basic settings or photo editing apps. Exposure is how light or dark your picture is. The experts at Parker Photographic suggest that this option is great for when your picture seems to be faded or is too dark for your liking. The exposure adjustment setting is usually available through a slider with the +/- symbols on either side. Drag the slider toward the side that you want and stop at the point that makes you satisfied with your picture.

White Balance

The purpose of white balance is to make sure that your photo reflects a realistic environment or at least one that is identical to what you are trying to capture. White balance is associated with temperature as different light sources each have different temperatures. So to reflect the environment as it is, the temperature of the existing light source has to be accounted for. If you are using your camera’s basic settings, you will probably be able to choose between daylight, cloudy, tungsten, fluorescent, flash, and shade options. You should choose the one that provides the best results. If you are still not satisfied, use post-processing software or apps that will allow you to experiment with different white balance adjustments.

Perspective

Perspective allows you to view the picture from different angles. When utilized correctly, it can give your picture more depth and make it look very appealing. Sometimes, fixing or adjusting your picture’s perspective can be exactly what you need to fix your bad picture. It can be a creative approach toward making your picture look more captivating. There are many perspectives that you can experiment with. Choose one that compliments your photo and gives it depth.

Filters and Effects

Many filters and effects that are found in your photo settings or photo editing apps come with automated adjustments. If you don’t want to manually fix your photos, you can browse through the many filters and effects. You can even set the intensity of the effect to your desired level.

Choose the filter that brings out the best features of your image and enhances them. In addition to the automated fixes, filters come with many colors and levels of contrast. If you have found the perfect filter but wish for it to be a little lighter or darker, you can easily fix this. When you choose a filter, you can adjust the brightness, contrast, white balance, exposure, as well as other elements individually.

Nothing is more annoying than not being able to capture one good picture to preserve a life-long memory of a place or an event. With the evolving technology and digital photography, there are several ways to fix your picture even after it has already been captured. We collected some of the quickest and easiest fixes that will help you turn your bad photo into a good one in no time.